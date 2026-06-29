Proposed NBA Trade Has Warriors Land $175 Million Star to Lure LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have their eyes on some big fish ahead of NBA free agency. For months, the Warriors have been floated in NBA rumors as a potential landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

It appears the Warriors’ plans do not stop with James. One of the ways Golden State is hoping to entice James to sign with the Warriors is to strike a blockbuster trade for his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, per Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor.

What would a potential Warriors’ trade package look like to land Davis in a deal with the Washington Wizards? A trade swapping Jimmy Butler for Davis works within the salary cap, but Golden State likely needs to add future draft picks.

“The basic premise here would be that Golden State would execute some sort of trade centered around Jimmy Butler and perhaps draft capital going to the Washington Wizards for Davis,” CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn detailed in a June 29, 2026, story titled, “NBA rumors: Warriors interested in signing LeBron James, trading for Anthony Davis to join Stephen Curry.”

“The Warriors would then attempt to sign James, bringing together the cores of both their own roster and the Los Angeles Lakers for most of the 2020s. Golden State would have one of the oldest starting lineups in the NBA, but one stuffed to the brim with Hall of Fame talent.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Warriors rumors.

Would the Wizards Have an Interest in Trading for Warriors Star Jimmy Butler?

Davis is on a three-year, $175 million contract that is slated to run through the 2027-28 season. The star has a player option that allows the big man to be a free agent in 2027.

Davis is expected to be pushing for a contract extension which the Wizards have alluded to in recent months. The question is if the Wizards view trading for an injured Butler as appealing in any way.

Warriors Rumors: Golden State Hopes Trading for Anthony Davis Would Lure LeBron James in NBA Free Agency

Back to the trade logistics, the Warriors have two first-round picks and four picks swaps the team could offer the Wizards in some sort of package, per O’Connor. Butler may be injured, but Davis has not exactly been considered durable during his NBA career.

“The Warriors are attempting to trade for Wizards big Anthony Davis and then sign Lakers free-agent forward LeBron James, according to multiple league sources,” O’Connor wrote in a June 28, 2026, story titled, “Warriors pursuing LeBron James and Anthony Davis? Kawhi Leonard on the move? Here’s the latest trade chatter.”

“A trade for Davis would have to include Jimmy Butler, who is on an expiring $57 million contract while recovering from a torn ACL. The Warriors would also have to include draft capital — they have two future firsts and four first-round swaps to work with in any deal.”

Lakers Rumors: Golden State Pushing to Poach LeBron James

As for James, the Warriors have not been shy regarding their efforts to pair James with Steph Curry. After failed trade attempts with the Lakers, the Warriors have a chance to push to sign James.

It remains to be seen if the Warriors’ offer would be enough for James to bolt Los Angeles. Golden State’s max offer to James is expected to be $15 million, per The Stein Line.

“The Warriors, though, have been described to us for months as a certain suitor for James in the event that he really winds up leaving Lakerland and proves willing to consider a stint in Northern California for as much as Golden State can offer, which is expected to top out at midlevel money range ($15 million) depending on the Warriors’ eventual deal with (Kristaps) Porziņģis and Green’s contractual decision,” The Stein Line’s Marc Stein and Jake Fischer noted in a June 28, article titled, “LOTS more of the NBA’s latest trade, free agency and contract extension Intel.”