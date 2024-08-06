Warriors’ Aggressive Proposed Trade for $200 Million Star Is Rejected: Report

The Golden State Warriors have been trying to strike a blockbuster NBA trade throughout the offseason. Yet again, the Warriors’ trade offer was rejected.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Tony Jones and Anthony Slater reported that Golden State’s offer for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was the most aggressive of any team. The Jazz still denied the Warriors’ final offer, and are signing the star to a new long-term extension.

“The Jazz held Markkanen trade conversations with several serious suitors over the last month, including the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors,” Charania, Jones and Slater detailed in an August 6, 2024, story titled, “Lauri Markkanen, Jazz expected to reach long-term contract extension: Sources.”

“The Warriors made the most aggressive offer, centered around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, pick swaps and second-rounders, team sources from both sides said. Utah wanted Brandin Podziemski in any theoretical deal. The Warriors were protective of Podziemski in the Markkanen conversation and a few other leaguewide trade proposals this summer, league sources said,” they wrote

“Talks between the Warriors and Jazz were most alive in early July but became sporadic in recent weeks, league sources said. In the last several days, the Warriors have been resigned that a Markkanen long-term extension in Utah is a foregone conclusion, team sources said.”

Utah Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen’s New Contract Is Projected to be Worth $200 Million

Markkanen has been one of the more popular stars in trade rumors this offseason. Despite months of potential trade talks, Markkanen will remain in Utah.

The former All-Star was in high demand after coming off a season averaging 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game while shooting 39.9% from long range in 55 starts.

Markkanen is heading into the final season of a four-year, $67.4 million deal. The star is about to sign a new extension worth $200 million, per The Athletic.

“League sources said Markkanen’s deal is projected to be worth upwards of $200 million over five years,” Charania, Jones and Slater added. “It keeps him under contract through 2029, giving him the richest contract in Jazz history and one of the highest salaries for a European player in NBA history.

“Utah is able to give Markkanen his maximum salary of $42.2 million this upcoming season by using $24.13 million of that cap space to add to his current $18 million salary.”

The Golden State Warriors Struck Out in Trading for Paul George & Lauri Markkanen

Fans may remember the Warriors were linked to then Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George earlier this offseason. Ultimately, the Warriors were not able to agree to a trade with the Clippers, prompting George to opt out of his deal to become a free agent. George went on to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers prompting Golden State pursue alternative options.

“That was a real thing. That [being traded to the Warriors] was close to being done. That deal was close to being done from what I was being told on the situation,” George said on a July 8, episode of the “Podcast P.” “They was expressing just how much they wanted me there. How I could have fit in perfectly with Draymond [Green], Steph [Curry]. [Brandin] Podziemski, [Jonathan] Kuminga, [Andrew] Wiggins. They didn’t know how or what package was going to be there to trade for me.”