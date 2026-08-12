NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen Curry’s Warriors Future, Cavaliers Plan & Michael Porter Jr.

There was a time in the league, many moons ago, when the NBA trade rumor mill would truly take August off. And most of September, for that matter. But it is 2026, and that’s just not how it goes in today’s world.

So let’s look at where we are on a number of remaining trade issue.

There has been confidence that the Cleveland Cavaliers can still get something done on adding a young wing–either Jonathan Kuminga or Peyton Watson–to the current mix, though there is reason to question the mechanics of how that would work. The Cavs have not re-signed James Harden and they have about $35 million under the second apron. The team is confident it has a suitor for Dennis Schroder (maybe Max Strus, too, though that is less certain because he makes $16.6 million this season), and Schroder has $14.8 million on his contract, and is signed for next year at $15.5 million.

If the Cavs can send out Schroder/Strus out without taking money back, they would have about $50 million to split between Harden and Kuminga or Watson. Presumably, Harden would come in at a salary starting at $30 million and the new guy would get $20 million.

But the only a few teams have the exceptions remaining and the space under their hard cap to make a Schroder deal work, among them Charlotte (most often rumored as a Schroder possibility), Memphis, the Clippers, Utah (which would have no interest, presumably), Portland (overstocked backcourt already), and Detroit, though it is hard to imagine the Cavs wanting to boost the Pistons.

The Cavaliers do have one first-round pick to trade, in 2032 or 2033, if they needed to grease the wheels on a deal.

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Confident on Stephen Curry

Not that he necessarily needed to, but Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. put the kibosh on the notion that Stephen Curry could be traded this offseason, or at the next trade deadline, or at any point in the foreseeable future. Sure, if Curry one day requests a trade, the Warriors could honor that. But there have been zero signs that Curry is moving in that direction.

We’re going to put Curry back in the NBA trade rumor mix, but only because it’s fun to daydream.

Dunleavy said: “I think there’s two things I’m confident about with Steph. He really, really wants to win, and he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. And that’s, l don’t think that changes tomorrow, August 29, the start of the season, middle of the season, the end of next season. I think that those things are going to be consistent.”

Michael Porter Jr. Situation Unchanged

Erik Slater of Clutch Points pointed out that Tuesday was a deadline of sorts for the Nets and forward Michael Porter Jr., because if the team is to give Porter an extension–he has one year and $40.8 million on his contract–it would have had to be done by August 11 for MPJ to be trade eligible at the February 11 NBA trade deadline.

But the key there is that Porter Jr. would have to get a raise or sign for more than two years for that rule, based on six months from when the extension is signed, to kick in. One thing that has been clear is that the Nets (and the rest of the league) feel that $40 million-plus is too much for Porter, and they would likely not commit more than two years, anyway.

Remember, Porter Jr. fell in the 2018 draft because of fears about a back issue, and those concerns linger as he ages.

Porter is said to want an extension that starts around his current salary. Again, that’s too much for the Nets, and makes the likelihood of an extension a longshot. But if a deal worth, say, $80 million over two years did come to fruition, Porter Jr. could still be traded in February.

NBA Trade Rumors: Big Board Starts With Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors. They’re not trading him unless he asks to be traded. And he is not asking to be traded. Still, it’s the dead of summer and imagining what a Curry trade would look like is, at least, fun.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers. (Remaining contract four years, $90 million.) Sharpe averaged 20.8 points last season, but he is not a high-efficiency guard, and that will hurt his value on the market. Portland is not looking to thin out its guard logjam–yet. But that figures to change, with Sharpe likely the one to move.

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $7 million.) Hawkins never lived up to his lottery billing after his impressive UConn tournament run in 2023, so the fact that he is on the trade block is probably not exactly newsworthy. Still only 24, but he is a career 37.4% shooter.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, including player option.) Jerome took advantage of the mess in Memphis last year and averaged 19.7 points, shooting 42.0% from the 3-point line. The Grizzlies will need to thin out their roster, and the 29-year-old Jerome really does not fit here. He would have good value if Memphis wants to flip him for future assets.

Dennis Schroder, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $14.6 million.) Schroder has played for 11 teams in the NBA so far, and the Cavs would be open to making it 12 as they seek to duck the second apron and still stay in the contending picture.

Dalton Knecht, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $10 million, including two teams options.) Knecht showed some promise as a rookie but fell off in Year 2 and is now a contract filler in a potential trade. It has been surprising that no team has been willing to gamble on his upside–he is only 25.

NBA Trade Rumors: Wings Who Could Still Move

Max Strus, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $16 million.) The Cavs are trying hard to fit everything under the second apron, and that could mean moving off Strus, if they can find a taker.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody is potentially going to be ready for the start of the season, and is said to be staying put. But if the Warriors do anything trade-wise this summer, speculation holds it will involve Moody.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential trade.

Saddiq Bey, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $6.5 million.) Bey came back with a strong season last year after tearing his ACL, averaging 17.7 points and shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.7% from the 3-point line. It was for a bad team, but he showed he still could be an adequate wing off someone’s bench.

Patrick Williams, Bulls. (Remaining contract: three years, $54 million,) It would be symbolic and probably cathartic for fans to see Williams dumped as a new front office and coaching staff comes in. But Williams’ contract is prohibitive.

Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. (Remaining contract: Free agent.) Kuminga was the big story last year when the Warriors did not want to commit significant years and money to him in restricted free agency. Now, in unrestricted free agency, no one wants to commit significant years and money to him. Still desperately looking for a sign-and-trade.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter will wind up in the trade-candidate bin if extension talks falter.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks. (Remaining contract: one year, $20 million,) His expiring contract is attractive and if the Bucks pull a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin or Jonathan Kuminga, he could be involved.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target in the summer market.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets would not be able to trade O’Neale with anyone else yet, so they could wait on a deal. But the team has gotten calls about moving him on after he was traded last month.

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though, as the Lakers figure out how to finish their roster.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s probably too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson was a disaster in his lone season in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but the Nuggets value the fact that he has an expiring contract.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick, but the contract is prohibitive.

NBA Trade Rumors: Power Forwards/Centers Who Could Still Move

Jalen Smith, Bulls. (Remaining contract: one year, $9 million.) Plenty of teams are still on the hunt for a backup center, and Smith would be a nice fit in multiple situations. The Bulls could cash in for younger assets.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take. Are the Mavericks the answer?

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are not quite done with their roster, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: four years, $32 million.) Dumping Nnaji would get the Nuggets under the second apron and free them up to resolve Peyton Watson’s situation. The Hornets are a potential landing spot.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) The Lakers have been trying to find a taker for Vanderbilt, but no one has been eager to take on his contract. It’s possible the Lakers will use him in their rotation, much to JJ Redick’s chagrin, and attempt to trade him during the season.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Someone may have to go depending on how the Peyton Watson ordeal finishes. It could be Gordon, though his recent injury history makes that tough.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. They’re hoping to get a first-round pick for Gafford, but that might be a big ask because of his contract.