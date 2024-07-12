Proposed NBA Trade Has Warriors Add 2 Bigs Headlined by $67 Million Star

The Golden State Warriors are looking for ways to improve the team’s roster after losing Klay Thompson in free agency and striking out on a blockbuster NBA trade for Paul George. One player Golden State has been linked to is Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley put together one realistic trade proposal for every NBA team. The analyst’s proposed trade has the Warriors not only landing Markkanen but also adding Walker Kessler.

Golden State sends Utah the following trade package in the proposal: Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, two first-round picks (2026, 2028), two second-round selections (2026, 2028) and a 2031 first-round pick swap. Markkanen still has one season remaining on a four-year, $67 million contract and is headed for a lucrative new contract. The star has a reasonable $18 million cap hit for 2024-25.

Let’s dive into whether this trade works for the Warriors or Jazz.

The Warriors Are One of the Teams Who Have Expressed an Interest in Trading for Lauri Markkanen: Insider

For Golden State, it is a lot to give up in a trade, especially considering the front office has been reluctant to deal Kuminga. Yet, the Warriors are getting back a legitimate star in Markkanen and another key role player with Kessler. NBA scribe Marc Stein reported that the Warriors are among the teams interested in acquiring Markkanen.

“If Markkanen remains on his current contract, he will continue to be tradeable from now through the Feb. 6 deadline with his $18 million expiring salary before becoming an unrestricted free agent next June 30,” Stein detailed in a July 9, 2024, story titled, “More Lauri Markkanen latest and a look ahead to Olympic men’s basketball.”

“Teams that have pursued Markkanen this offseason, like the Warriors and Kings, can continue to try to engage Utah in trade talks on Markkanen until Aug. 6 and then beyond in the absence of an extension, although the intensity of those talks appear to have faded somewhat amid a rising belief that the Jazz would prefer to extend Markkanen first before moving forward in any direction.”

Landing Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen Could Be Enough for the Warriors to Trade Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State has been hesitant to trade Kuminga, but head coach Steve Kerr indicated the team is open for business. The veteran coach noted that Steph Curry is the only untouchable player on the Warriors roster.

Time will tell if Markkanen could be the caliber of player that would prompt Golden State to move Kuminga. Buckley believes Kessler could be the sweetener that gets the deal done.

“This would nearly deplete the Dubs’ asset collection, but you could argue a player of Markkanen’s caliber is worth such a splurge,” Buckley wrote in a July 10 article titled, “1 Trade Every NBA Team Can Make Right Now.” “He’d be the most skilled costar Stephen Curry has had since Kevin Durant skipped town, as Markkanen is a scoring 7-footer with a fiery outside shot, a plethora of post moves to punish switches and enough defensive utility to be a positive presence on both ends.

“If Golden State still wasn’t fully convinced Markkanen is worth the sacrifice of Kuminga, adding Kessler to the exchange might get a handshake done.”