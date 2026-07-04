Warriors Facing New LeBron James Competition in Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors have been aggressively pursuing LeBron James in NBA free agency since he made his intention to leave the Los Angeles Lakers known.

James has become the hottest storyline in the NBA at this point in the offseason. No one knows what he’s going to do, but quite a few teams have lined up with interest.

Along with the Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers have been the most talked about teams connected to James. Other teams like the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and Denver Nuggets have also been mentioned as suitors.

With that being said, Golden State is facing new competition for James.

Warriors Facing Another Team Ramping Up LeBron James Pursuit

According to a report from Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are increasing their pursuit of adding James alongside of Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, and Rudy Gobert.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves have ramped up their push for LeBron James, with full belief that they are very much in the hunt to land one of the greatest players in NBA history, league sources told The Athletic,” Krawczynski wrote.

He also provided more context about why the Timberwolves believe they have a legitimate chance to sign James.

“The Wolves think if James picks them over all the other suitors — cold weather and lack of spending power be damned — it would be the biggest possible statement he could make in the long-running greatest player of all time debate between him and Michael Jordan.”

Minnesota will be a team to watch as the James sweepstakes continue in the coming days.

Golden State Has a Very Real Shot at Signing LeBron James

While the Warriors are facing a lot of competition to sign James, there are legitimate reasons why they could be the right fit for him.

He has been very open about his interest level in playing alongside of Stephen Curry. James is also close friends with Draymond Green. Golden State could be a championship contender with James onboard as well.

Along with Curry and Green, the Warriors still have Jimmy Butler. They also were able to re-sign veteran center Kristaps Porzingis in free agency. Golden State has a roster that can compete with anyone in the league.

James joining the team would make them a much more serious contender.

Currently, there is no clear front-runner to sign the longtime NBA superstar. James will have no shortage of suitors, as it has been reported all but a couple of teams have touched base with his agent Rich Paul. But, a decision will need to be made.

For now, the Warriors are very much alive when it comes to signing James.