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Warriors Reveal New Starting Five Ahead of Preseason Opener

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Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors
Getty
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will open the preseason in Hawaii with a bigger starting five than fans have seen in years. Draymond Green broke down the group and why he’s excited about it.

Green Details the Warriors’ Starting Five

Steph Curry and Draymond Green
GettyDraymond Green and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors react before a season opening game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Head coach Steve Kerr announced the starters for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Green and Al Horford will start. Green said it’s the same group the team has been using in camp.

Size is the biggest selling point for him. “It’s more size than we’ve had in the Warriors lineup in quite a bit, which I’m very, very, very excited about,” Green said. “When you have more size on the floor, it helps in multiple different ways than you can imagine.”

Green also pointed to the group’s basketball IQ. He said every player in the lineup sees the floor well. He singled out Lendeborg, saying the rookie sometimes sees the court “too good.” Green compared that trait to Jimmy Butler, saying both can pass up scoring chances because they spot the open man.

Why the Warriors’ Lineup Fits

Yaxel Lendeborg
GettyYaxel Lendeborg of the Golden State Warriors.

Green said the group offers shooting, defense and playmaking. It’s also switchable. Horford can switch onto guards. Green can do the same. Lendeborg at the three lets the unit cover bigger players too.

He admitted there will be growing pains. “It’s Day 4 of training camp,” Green said. “But ultimately, really like this group.” The lineup also reflects a health reality. Green said his gut told him Kristaps Porzingis would start. Porzingis is dealing with a health issue, and the team doesn’t know when he’ll return. “Al in Year 20 is starting off for us and I love it,” Green said. “Al’s been playing great.”

Curry, Green and Horford on Minutes Limits

Al Horford of the Golden State Warriors
GettyAl Horford of the Golden State Warriors during an NBA play-in game.

Curry, Green and Horford will all play reduced minutes in the opener. According to Anthony Slater of ESPN, Curry will play only the first half. He should be limited to roughly 12 to 16 minutes. Curry played just 43 games last season because of a nagging knee injury. The Warriors are clearly trying to protect him before the regular season starts.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Warriors Reveal New Starting Five Ahead of Preseason Opener

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