Warriors Reveal New Starting Five Ahead of Preseason Opener

The Golden State Warriors will open the preseason in Hawaii with a bigger starting five than fans have seen in years. Draymond Green broke down the group and why he’s excited about it.

Green Details the Warriors’ Starting Five

Head coach Steve Kerr announced the starters for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Green and Al Horford will start. Green said it’s the same group the team has been using in camp.

Size is the biggest selling point for him. “It’s more size than we’ve had in the Warriors lineup in quite a bit, which I’m very, very, very excited about,” Green said. “When you have more size on the floor, it helps in multiple different ways than you can imagine.”

Green also pointed to the group’s basketball IQ. He said every player in the lineup sees the floor well. He singled out Lendeborg, saying the rookie sometimes sees the court “too good.” Green compared that trait to Jimmy Butler, saying both can pass up scoring chances because they spot the open man.

Why the Warriors’ Lineup Fits

Green said the group offers shooting, defense and playmaking. It’s also switchable. Horford can switch onto guards. Green can do the same. Lendeborg at the three lets the unit cover bigger players too.

He admitted there will be growing pains. “It’s Day 4 of training camp,” Green said. “But ultimately, really like this group.” The lineup also reflects a health reality. Green said his gut told him Kristaps Porzingis would start. Porzingis is dealing with a health issue, and the team doesn’t know when he’ll return. “Al in Year 20 is starting off for us and I love it,” Green said. “Al’s been playing great.”

Curry, Green and Horford on Minutes Limits

Curry, Green and Horford will all play reduced minutes in the opener. According to Anthony Slater of ESPN, Curry will play only the first half. He should be limited to roughly 12 to 16 minutes. Curry played just 43 games last season because of a nagging knee injury. The Warriors are clearly trying to protect him before the regular season starts.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.