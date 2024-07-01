Warriors Add Ex-$34 Million 76ers Guard in 1st Post-Klay Thompson Move

The Golden State Warriors reacted quickly to the news that Klay Thompson is headed to the Dallas Mavericks in NBA free agency. Golden State agreed to terms with former Philadelphia 76ers guard De’Anthony Melton.

“Free agent De’Anthony Melton plans to sign a one-year, $12.8 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on July 1, 2024.

Melton was on a four-year, $34.6 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6-foot-2 guard signed a much shorter contract but upped his average annual salary after agreeing to terms on a one-year, $12.8 million deal with Golden State.

What are the Warriors getting by adding Melton? The guard will not replace Thompson but likely adds some defense, scoring and shooting off the bench. Melton averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 36% from long range in 38 appearances last season.

The guard battled back injuries last season which sidelined him for much of 2023-24. Melton played in 77 contests, including 58 starts, during the 2021-22 season for the Sixers.

The Warriors Moved to Land De’Anthony Melton After Losing Klay Thompson in NBA Free Agency

Golden State was able to agree to terms with Melton after Thompson’s departure opened up this salary slot. NBA teams cannot sign new players to deals until July 6 so anything reported before this date is a non-binding verbal agreement.

“With Thompson decided, the Warriors moved quickly to sign De’Anthony Melton to the full mid-level exception, league sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer detailed in a July 1 story titled, “NBA free agency 2024: The market impact of Klay Thompson’s move to Dallas.”

“That deal will be for one-year at the $12.8 million salary slot Golden State opened after Thompson’s large cap hold slid off their books and the Warriors waived Paul.”

The Warriors Are Turning Their Attention to a Potential Trade for Jazz Big Man Lauri Markkanen: Report

Woj on the Warriors: "A lot of the teams who lost out on Mikal Bridges from Brooklyn have transferred over, trying to see if they can land Lauri Markkanen out of Utah, Golden State is one of those teams" 👀

pic.twitter.com/98Y8QU7x0X — Chef curry Parody (@baby_face_goat) July 1, 2024

Thompson will technically move to the Mavericks on a sign-and-trade that also involves the Charlotte Hornets. Golden State will gain a trade exception as part of the deal, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Outside of adding Melton, the Warriors have come up empty on alternative options with Thompson exiting the Bay Area. Golden State was unable to find a trade partner for Chris Paul before releasing the point guard at the start of free agency.

The Warriors also failed to strike a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George before the star opted out. Now, Golden State is turning their attention to Utah Jazz sharpshooter Lauri Markkanen.

“The Warriors tried to negotiate a trade for Paul George with the Clippers, sources said, before the All-Star wing opted out of his contract to test free agency and ultimately join Philadelphia,” Fischer added. “Golden State now remains one of the few teams most connected to a pursuit of acquiring Markkanen from Utah, according to league personnel.”

Golden State is likely hoping that Thompson’s exit can open up opportunities for some of the young Warriors players like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski. Based on these latest reports, this is not stopping the franchise from exploring potential blockbuster trades to land another key player.