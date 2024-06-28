Warriors Land Award Winning Guard in 1st Move After NBA Draft: Report

The Golden State Warriors bolstered their 2024 NBA draft class by signing former Virginia guard Reece Beekman. The former ACC standout signed a two-way deal with the Warriors as an undrafted free agent, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Beekman heads to the Bay Area with an impressive resume at Virginia which includes being a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-ACC player. Beekman averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2 steals per game while shooting 31% from long range in 34 starts during the 2023-23 season.

New Warriors Guard Reece Beekman Has the Upside of a Potential NBA Starter

Beekman is hoping his defensive prowess will be enough to earn him an NBA roster spot. The guard’s scouting outlook indicates Beekman is the kind of rookie who could be ready to contribute right away. NBA.com’s scouting profile noted Beekman has the upside of being a potential starter in The Association.

“Beekman is not a flashy guard who’s going to star in highlight reels due to his impressive handles and epic passes, but the Virginia standout gets the job done on offense while also making an impact on the defensive end,” NBA.com detailed on Beekman.

“… Beekman’s passing ability, composure on the ball and elite on-the-ball defense, as well as the fact that he’s not overly dominant on the offensive end or the best athlete, suggest he might be well suited to a backup role in the NBA. However, if his shot continues to evolve, and if he doesn’t lose the high basketball IQ that made him one of the best guards in the nation during the 2023-24 season, he might end up being a starter down the road. That’s not expected to happen during his rookie year, though.”

The Warriors’ Interest in Paul George ‘Increased the Chill’ in the Team’s Relationship With Klay Thompson: Insider

The Warriors offseason may be defined by how the team handles star guard Klay Thompson’s future. Thompson is set to hit NBA free agency on June 30, 2024 and is a threat to leave the Warriors. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Golden State’s potential interest in landing Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is putting a further strain on the team’s relationship with Thompson.

“As The Stein Line has been reporting since Monday, Golden State has this week prioritized the trade pursuit of the LA Clippers’ Paul George above all other business,” Stein wrote in a June 28 story, “The latest on Klay Thompson.” “Yet that has only increased the chill between Thompson and the club after months of spotty and now scant contact between the sides.

“The Warriors have always planned to turn back to Thompson to try to sign him after exploring all of their trade options with Chris Paul’s $30 million expiring contract and the Friday guarantee deadline attached to Paul’s deal, but it is not yet known if the 34-year-old will be amenable to such overtures.”

Adding to the uncertainty is Chris Paul’s future with Golden State. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the team and Paul have agreed to push back the deadline on his 2024-25 salary guarantee from June 28 to June 30.