Warriors Eyeing Trade for $20 Million 3-Point Center: Report

Kevon Looney of the Golden State Warriors and Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls go for a rebound.

The Golden State Warriors are among the several NBA teams that are interested in trading for Chicago Bulls stretch center Nikola Vučević, according to Clutchpoints’ Brett Siegel.

“The Pistons previously showed interest in [Zach] LaVine over the offseason, but it is not expected that these talks will reignite. Vucevic, on the other hand, is drawing interest from the Warriors, Lakers, Pelicans, and Pistons, sources said. Several other teams may very well emerge as suitors for Vucevic ahead of the trade deadline given his production and experience,” Siegel wrote.

However, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps has reported that “sources across the league also don’t expect much interest in trading for [Vučević].”

The 34-year-old Bulls center is having the best 3-point shooting season of his career, hitting a remarkable 47.4% from downtown while averaging 21 points and 9.8 rebounds.

However, Bontemps noted that there’s “some reasonable skepticism that those high-water marks will hold up as the season progresses” because of “the fact that Vučević struggles defensively and is owed another $20 million next year.”

Nonetheless, Vučević is the type of stretch big man who can thrive in Steve Kerr’s pace-and-space system.

Nikola Vučević’s 3-Point Shooting Improvement

Vučević’s near double-double average is expected from the Montenegrin center. However, what is surprising is his efficiency from the 3-point line.

Vučević is making 2.2 3-pointers per game out of 4.6 attempts, which is a career-high if he can sustain it.

Clearly, his offseason training focusing on his 3-point shot mechanics is paying off.

“I worked on it a lot over the summer, trying to see if there was something as far as my mechanics that I didn’t do well, or what was going on from that standpoint,” Vučević told Substack’s NBA insider Marc Stein in September. “I think there are some things that I could have done better, so I worked on it, a lot of reps as always. I’m sure at some point last year I was also overthinking shots and so, shots that I would normally make, when you start thinking too much, you start missing those as well.”

Bulls’ Asking Price Remain ‘Too High’

The Warriors’ reported interest in Vučević could be hamstrung by the Bull’s stubbornness.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on December 2 about the Bulls’ exorbitant asking price for both LaVine and Vučević.

“Thus far, multiple executives who’ve spoken to the Bulls say Chicago still has asking prices that are “too high” for LaVine and Vucevic, given their contracts. If both players continue their torrid paces, will a playoff contender believe adding either player could be the missing piece to a deep playoff run? That’s the question Chicago is willing to wait for the answer,” Scotto wrote.

The Bulls may change their stance as the February 6 trade deadline draws near. On the other hand, the Warriors have plenty of potential moves to make in the trade market.

ESPN’s Shams Charania has linked the Warriors in a potential blockbuster trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and a minor swap for De’Anthony Melton‘s expiring contract for one of the Brooklyn Nets’ trio of veteran players Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Dennis Schröder.