Warriors Officially Announce Roster Move For 9-Year NBA Forward

The Golden State Warriors have officially announced that they are bringing on the veteran sharpshooter, Georges Niang.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Niang is signing a one-year deal, which is worth $3.9 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Since early August, Niang has been linked to the Western Conference squad, and he becomes one of two signings from August 25.

“🚐🚐🚐,” Niang’s agency, Priority Sports wrote on X, reminding Warriors fans of his NBA nickname, the “Minivan.”

“Welcome, Georges!” wrote Warriors fan, Maurice Vaughn.

“Finally some depth! 💪🏾💯” IllWill256 wrote on X.

Georges Niang’s NBA Career

The Warriors are bringing on the 33-year-old forward, who has been around the league since 2016.

Coming out of Iowa State, Niang was selected in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. He spent just one season with the Pacers, before heading off to the Utah Jazz.

Niang established himself as a sharpshooting three-point scorer with the Jazz. During his final run there in 2020-2021, Niang averaged 42.5% from deep.

After his run in Utah, Niang went to the Philadelphia 76ers for two seasons. When he tested free agency in 2023, Niang signed a multi-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During his second season with the Cavs, Niang was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks run in 2024-2025 was his final, where he averaged 12.1 points, while shooting 41.3% from deep.

Although he was traded twice (to the Jazz and the Grizzlies) in 2025-2026, Niang wouldn’t suit up, as he nursed a foot injury all year.

Now, Niang will bounce back with the Warriors in 2026-2027.