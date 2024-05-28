Western Conference Contender Urged to Sign Warriors 5-Time All-Star

The future of five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors will be one of the biggest storylines in the NBA this offseason.

Exploring deals that “need to happen this offseason,” ESPN’s Chris Herring urged the Oklahoma City Thunder to sign Thompson, 34, writing on May 28 that “a knockdown shooter like Thompson would make a lot of sense” in OKC.

“Devastating injuries have sapped the lateral ability he had when he was named to All-Defensive Team back in 2019. The shooting numbers are down, too — but that’s a relative critique,” Herring wrote.

“Even if he was a hair under 39% from 3 this past season, the 34-year-old still canned 268 triples. (The season before, when he hit 41.2% of his 3s, Thompson drained a league-best 301.) [Shea] Gilgeous-Alexander was already throwing kickout passes a longer average distance than anyone outside of Luka Doncic, per Second Spectrum, because of how much space he had to work with.”

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Wants Klay Thompson Back

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the Play-In Tournament against the Sacramento Kings this season, making it the second straight year of a disappointing exit after winning a championship.

With the struggles they’ve dealt with over the past two seasons, it could make sense to let Thompson walk. And while Thompson might’ve played his last game in a Warriors jersey, head coach Steve Kerr said after the loss that “we need Klay back,” according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

“We need Klay back,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “He’s still got good years left. And I know I speak for everybody in the organization: We want him back. … What Klay has meant to this franchise and as good as he still is, we desperately want him back.”

The possible ending of the two sides didn’t go as planned. However, Thompson said before that Play-In game that he wouldn’t let whatever happens in the future make him “salty” about what he’s been able to accomplish in a Warriors uniform.

“That’s life,” Thompson said. “Had so much success here, I’m not going to let whatever future happens make me salty about what I’ve been able to accomplish in a Warriors uniform. I don’t let that seep in at all.”

How Thompson Would Help the Oklahoma City Thunder

Any team that signs Thompson will be looking for a player who can shoot the three-point shot at an elite level. Even in the 2023-24 season, despite struggling at times, Thompson still shot 38.7% on nine attempts per game. In the 2022-23 season, he shot an efficient 41.2% on 10.6 attempts per game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder would be adding a veteran to a room full of young talent. They’re a team that has a chance to win a championship, so adding someone who’s done that four times with the Golden State Warriors could intrigue them.

While he’s not what he once was, especially as a defender after making the All-Defensive team in 2018-19, Thompson can still hit open shots for a contending team like the Thunder.

Thompson has been a major help to the four Warriors championships, but is 34 years old and has dealt with multiple injuries in his career that have slowed him down.