Former Golden State Warriors Player Officially Signs With New NBA Team

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers officially announced the news that they had signed Kelly Oubre Jr.

The former Kansas star had spent the last three years playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

He finished last season with averages of 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range in 50 games.

The Pacers wrote (via X): “Welcome to Indy, Kelly 👋 We have signed forward Kelly Oubre Jr.”

Looking At Oubre Jr.’s Career

Oubre Jr. was the 15th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards.

After 3.5 seasons in Washington, he had a brief stint with the Phoenix Suns.

The 30-year-old also played one season for the Golden State Warriors (2021).

That year, Oubre Jr. averaged 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range in 55 games.

After Golden State, Oubre Jr. played two seasons of the Charlotte Hornets.

In 2023, he average 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 31.9% from three-point range in 48 games.

While he’s never been an All-Star, Oubre Jr. could end up being a nice addition to a Pacers team that made the 2025 NBA Finals.

If healthy, there is a chance they could go on another run in 2027.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “Free agent forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has agreed to a two-year, nearly $17 million deal to sign with the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN.”

Social Media Reacts To Signing

Here’s what people have been saying:

@UofBasketball: “Nice price. Oubre will fit right in. Plays hard. Solid defensively. Sick dunker. Will hit a shot here and there.”

@AidanLaPorta69: “As a Sixers fan he was fun and had his moments”

@LakerLukaSZN77: “Great pick up he’s gonna be a fan favorite in Indy”