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Former Golden State Warriors Player Officially Signs With New NBA Team

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a dunk on Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on January 27, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers officially announced the news that they had signed Kelly Oubre Jr.

The former Kansas star had spent the last three years playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

He finished last season with averages of 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range in 50 games.

The Pacers wrote (via X): “Welcome to Indy, Kelly 👋 We have signed forward Kelly Oubre Jr.”

Looking At Oubre Jr.’s Career

GettyKelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Golden State Warriors dunks the ball during the second quarter of their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on February 20, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Oubre Jr. was the 15th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards.

After 3.5 seasons in Washington, he had a brief stint with the Phoenix Suns.

The 30-year-old also played one season for the Golden State Warriors (2021).

That year, Oubre Jr. averaged 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range in 55 games.

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is guarded by Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Golden State Warriors during a 115-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Staples Center on January 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

After Golden State, Oubre Jr. played two seasons of the Charlotte Hornets.

In 2023, he average 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 31.9% from three-point range in 48 games.

GettyKelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While he’s never been an All-Star, Oubre Jr. could end up being a nice addition to a Pacers team that made the 2025 NBA Finals.

If healthy, there is a chance they could go on another run in 2027.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “Free agent forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has agreed to a two-year, nearly $17 million deal to sign with the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN.”

Social Media Reacts To Signing

Here’s what people have been saying:

@UofBasketball: “Nice price. Oubre will fit right in. Plays hard. Solid defensively. Sick dunker. Will hit a shot here and there.”

@AidanLaPorta69: “As a Sixers fan he was fun and had his moments”

@LakerLukaSZN77: “Great pick up he’s gonna be a fan favorite in Indy”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Golden State Warriors Player Officially Signs With New NBA Team

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