Golden State Warriors Send Heartfelt Message After Fan Favorite’s Departure

The Golden State Warriors made it clear there were no hard feelings after guard Pat Spencer found his next NBA opportunity.

“Truly one of one,” the Warriors wrote in a post on X. “Thank you, Pat. Wishing you all the best in Phoenix.”

The message came after Spencer reportedly agreed to a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, ending a three-season Warriors run that turned him from a long-shot developmental story into a legitimate rotation player and Chase Center fan favorite. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the Suns agreement.

For Golden State, the post was more than a routine goodbye. Spencer became one of the more unlikely success stories in the Warriors’ system, a former elite college lacrosse player who worked his way through the G League, earned NBA minutes and eventually became useful enough that his departure now carries real roster meaning.

Pat Spencer Turned Into a Real Warriors Rotation Piece

Spencer was not just a novelty act by the time he left Golden State.

After slowly growing into a larger role, Spencer averaged 7.2 points and 3.5 assists in 18.6 minutes across 66 games last season, including 14 starts.

That is the part that matters most for Warriors fans. Spencer’s story was fun because of where he came from, but he stuck because he could actually help. He gave Golden State a steady backup guard option, competed defensively and generally played within the structure Steve Kerr asks of his guards.

The Warriors also saw Spencer deliver one of the more memorable short-handed performances of their season. He scored a career-high 20 points and hit six 3-pointers in a February win over the Suns, helping Golden State pull out a 101-97 victory.

Now, that same Phoenix team is giving him his next chance.

Why the Suns Move Matters for Spencer

The Suns’ deal is not a standard NBA contract, but it is still meaningful for Spencer’s career.

Two-way contracts are designed for players who can split time between the NBA team and its G League affiliate. NBA G League rules say teams can carry up to three two-way players, and those players can be active for up to 50 NBA games.

That gives Spencer a path to minutes in Phoenix without the Suns immediately committing a standard roster spot.

It also puts him in a situation where he can compete for backcourt work behind and around the Suns’ established guards. Bright Side of the Sun noted that Spencer joins a Phoenix guard group that includes players such as Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Jamaree Bouyea, with Spencer giving the Suns another ball-handler who has already handled real NBA minutes.

For Spencer, that may have been the appeal. Golden State liked him, and the Warriors’ goodbye post showed that clearly. But staying with the Warriors would not necessarily have guaranteed the same path to playing time or a standard contract.

Warriors Lose a Fan Favorite, But Not Just a Feel-Good Story

The easiest version of this story is that the Warriors lost a popular end-of-bench player.

That undersells it.

Spencer became useful because he gave Golden State a low-maintenance guard who could run offense, take open shots and survive defensively. Those players matter over an 82-game season, especially for a Warriors team that has repeatedly needed depth around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The emotional part of the goodbye is real. Spencer’s career arc made him easy to root for, and the Warriors’ message reflected that. But the basketball part is real, too.

Golden State now has one fewer trusted guard option from last season’s rotation. Phoenix, meanwhile, gets a player who has already shown he can step into NBA games and not look overwhelmed.

That is why the Warriors’ farewell landed with fans. Spencer was never the biggest name on the roster, but he made himself into someone worth thanking, and someone worth watching in Phoenix.