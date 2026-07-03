Warriors Lose ‘Fantastic Teammate’ to Western Conference Rival

The fact that the Golden State Warriors somehow identified Pat Spencer as a potential useful role player, then gave him the ability to get on the floor and show just what he can contribute was remarkable from the beginning. Not only was Spencer not a top-flight collegiate basketball star or a well-known international prospect, he was not even a polished basketball player at all.

Spencer was a collegiate star at Loyola Maryland as a lacrosse player, where he set the NCAA record for assists before becoming the first-ever draft pick in the new Premier Lacrosse League. He never played in the PLL, though. Instead, he wanted to give collegiate sports one last try and, at age 23signed on to play for Northwestern. There, he averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds as a starter in the Big Ten

From there, the Warriors’ developmental system–one of the best in the NBA–took over. Spencer got a look in the G League, and landed on the Warriors’ affiliate in Santa Cruz. His story took off from there, as he made his debut for the Warriors at age 27. Last year, he became a regular for the Dubs, playing in 66 games as a two-way player before getting a standard deal to close the year.

Pat Spencer Signing With Suns

But now, Spencer’s inspiring Warriors journey has come to an end. The Warriors won’t be bringing back the former stick star, who turns 30 this week, as he will sign a two-way deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Spencer averaged 7.2 points and 3.5 assists, making 35.7% of his 3s last season. He should get a chance at playing time in Phoenix.

The deal was announced by ESPN’s Shams Charania, who wrote: “Free agent guard Pat Spencer has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Spencer’s role grew across three seasons in Golden State, where he averaged 7.2 points and 18.6 minutes last season.”

Warriors Appreciated ‘Competitiveness’

The Warriors probably needed to move on from Spencer as they seek to develop young talent again on their own, especially with many of the team’s older players–Al Horford, Draymond Green, DeAnthony Melton–returning in free agency. Coach Steve Kerr said in May that one of the franchise goals will be to add “young legs” to the rotation.

That wasn’t Spencer. But, as Kerr said, that does not mean the team has not appreciated Spencer’s contributions. When it became clear that the Warriors would need to re-up on Spencer’s two-way contract last season, Kerr was vocal about him.

Kerr said: “He’s just a gamer, he’s so competitive, he fights for everything. He’s earned everything he’s gotten. He’s the kind of guy you want on your team because he embodies what you preach about competitiveness, unity, and being ready for your opportunity, and being part of the group. Fantastic teammate and I love coaching him.”