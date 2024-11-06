Warriors Missed on 9-time NBA All-Star Because of Jonathan Kuminga: Report

The Golden State Warriors could have had nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

But Jonathan Kuminga turned out to be the sticking point.

The Warriors and Clippers engaged in talks about a potential George opt-in for the final year of his contract worth $48.7 million and then a trade. The Clippers were willing to make a deal with their division rival, according to sources, but were looking for something of value to help restock their asset cupboard if they were going to take back an undesirable contract and be in the second apron. Swapping George for Andrew Wiggins, who has three years and $85 million left on a four-year, $109 million deal, plus other salaries to make the math work, would have been acceptable only if the Clippers received a young player such as Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski and a pick or two. Draymond Green said on his “Draymond Green Show” podcast earlier this summer that George wanted to join the Warriors and that he was surprised the Clippers would not at least take something back instead of letting George walk for nothing. But league sources say Kuminga’s name never seriously came up in talks of any significance and the Clippers felt they weren’t getting enough positive assets to move forward in this new second apron world. “Nothing,” a league source told ESPN, “is better than something.”

If the Warriors offered Kuminga and added one of their available two unprotected first-round picks, George would have been a Warrior instead of a Sixer.

The Warriors would have had a starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Podziemski, George, Draymond Green and either Kevon Looney or Trayce Jackson-Davis and still have bench depth to compete for a championship.

But despite the Golden State’s failure to acquire George, they are off to an impressive start with a 6-1 record with their two-way play.

They have a top-4 offense and a top-2 defense which if they can sustain is a strong mark of a championship contender.

Jonathan Kuminga Wanted More in Extension

What makes the ESPN report interesting is the Warriors did not extend Kuminga this offseason.

Kuminga would have been a Clipper by now if the Warriors offered him. But now, Kuminga is coming off the bench for the Warriors on a contract year.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Kuminga was “aiming for” an average annual salary of $35 million on a lucrative multi-year extension. The Warriors, however, weren’t willing to go above “around $30 million.”

Kuminga would become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Through the Warriors’ first seven games, Kuminga is averaging 13.6 points on 44.7% overall shooting and just 22.2% from the 3-point line which factored in his demotion to the second unit.

Warriors Could Miss on Another Star Trade

The Warriors might be saving Kuminga for a bigger star trade.

Their dream trade target, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is rumored to be the next available star in the market as the Milwaukee Bucks are off to a horrific 1-6 start, tied for the worst record in the league this season.

However, a recent report doused cold water on the Warriors’ dream.

CBS Sports’ national columnist Bill Reiter reported on October 31 that two teams are on Antetokounmpo’s shortlist of preferred landing spots should the Bucks trade him.

The Warriors are not on the list.

“Teams are circling — and hopeful,” one Western Conference team executive said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened by the trade deadline,” said a top executive of a team that could be in the mix. An Eastern Conference NBA executive has already heard the places believed to be Giannis’ would-be preferred destinations: “The teams I’ve heard are Miami and New York — the Nets, not the Knicks.”

In February, The Athletic reported trading for Antetokounmpo is their “dream scenario” as they “have long understood that a star wing next to Curry is their cleanest path back to title contention before Curry’s late prime fades.”