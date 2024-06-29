Hi, Subscriber

Warriors Out of Paul George Race After Declining Option: Report

Golden State Warriors, Paul George

Getty Paul George being defended by Derrick Jones Jr.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on June 29 that Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George is declining his $48.7 million option and entering free agency. The Golden State Warriors were believed to have an interest in George if he opted into his contract, allowing them to facilitate a trade.

That option is now gone.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that the Warriors are “under the impression” that George isn’t an option, and his opt-out confirms that.

“Warriors have been under the impression today that they are out on Paul George. The reported opt-out seals it,” Slater tweeted on June 29.

 

 

