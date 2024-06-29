Warriors Out of Paul George Race After Declining Option: Report

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on June 29 that Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George is declining his $48.7 million option and entering free agency. The Golden State Warriors were believed to have an interest in George if he opted into his contract, allowing them to facilitate a trade.

That option is now gone.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that the Warriors are “under the impression” that George isn’t an option, and his opt-out confirms that.