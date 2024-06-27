Warriors Urged to Boost Stephen Curry, Trade ‘Blue Chips’ for Paul George

When it comes to the current state of the Golden State Warriors, the most significant issue—far more important than the status of impending free agent Klay Thompson, even—is how the Warriors should approach the waning years of Stephen Curry’s career. Every decision the organization makes must be made with Curry in mind.

That, no doubt, happens. But there are two tracks to that thinking. One suggests the Warriors need to get as much as they can in the short term to maximize the remaining seasons Curry, who is 36 years old but still averaged 26.4 points and topped 40% shooting from the 3-point line. The other suggests that the Warriors be mindful of Curry’s impending departure and keep developing young players to soften the blow when he retires.

Both arguments are on display when it comes to the burgeoning notion that the Warriors could, perhaps, pursue star Clippers forward Paul George, who might want out of L.A. because of the Clippers’ refusal to grant him a full four-year, $212 max contract extension.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, a 14-year NBA veteran and former champ, made his view on the matter clear. Trade the young guys. Give George the money. Try to win while Curry is still in uniform. “I believe Steph Curry needs Paul George, Paul George needs Steph Curry,” Perkins said on Thursday morning.

Warriors Need a Star Wing to Compete

George is coming off his ninth All-Star appearance in 2023-24, a year in which he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the 3-point line. Getting him to the Warriors would require Golden State to send out veteran Andrew Wiggins, but also include some combination of promising young players Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody or Brandin Podziemski.

On top of that, the Warriors—who are trying to rein in spending—would need to agree to give George the full extension. The teams could only accomplish such a deal if George agreed to opt in to the final year of his current contract, at $49 million.

Perkins says the Warriors should do right by Curry by adding George.

“We’re talking about Steph Curry, right a guy that you have to maximize his moments, right?” he said.

“And he’s coming towards the tail end of his career. I’m not saying he’s going to retire in two years, but I’m saying how much of this Steph Curry are we gonna see, this 30 points a night? You got to maximize that. The most important position in the NBA where you’re trying to win a championship is the wing position. … You get an opportunity to get Paul George even if is at that price for four years. dammit, you got to do it.”

Paul George $212 Million Price Tag Too High?

ESPN front-office talker Bobby Marks, though, sees it differently. Especially with a more punitive new CBA coming online for the league, doling out a mega-contract for a 34-year-old like George could be an irresponsible move.

Yes, the Warriors would be a better team with George. Would they compete for a championship, though? Remember, George has never been to an NBA Finals.

Asked if he would make the George trade, and if he thinks the Warriors should, Marks said, “I don’t. I mean, I’m not I’m not paying Paul George for years to and $212 million. I’m not paying him $61 million when he’s 37 years old, especially if it’s going to cost me three of my blue-chip prospects here. I’m not going there.”