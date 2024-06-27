Paul George’s Ex-Teammate Floats Possibility of Joining Warriors

There may be fire to the recent smoke regarding Paul George potentially joining the Golden State Warriors. George’s former teammate, Patrick Beverley, floated the possibility of George going to the Warriors

Though he didn’t primarily mention George, Beverley posted on his X account what he believes could be a fearsome quartet.

“Dlo” refers to ex-Warrior D’Angelo Russell, who played for Golden State for half a season before they traded him to Minnesota. Russell has a player option with the Los Angeles Lakers that he could opt in or out of.

Beverley did not elaborate on how the Warriors could make that work. Knowing their cap situation, orchestrating this hypothetical union would be tricky. The Warriors have crossed the NBA’s second tax apron, so they can’t aggregate contracts to get George. They also won’t have cap room to add George if he tests free agency.

They don’t have contracts to match for Russell either, which would make a trade hard with the Lakers because they, too, have crossed the second tax apron.

If they could pull that, George could help the Warriors salvage what they have left of their window with Stephen Curry. George and Beverley played together on the Los Angeles Clippers from 2019 to 2021.

Warriors Willing to Give Paul George Max Contract

George has a player option with the Clippers. He has made plenty of money throughout his career but evidently wants one last payday. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Warriors would be willing to give him a max contract should the opportunity present itself.

“He wants a full-out max. And there are a number of teams out there, I am told, that are prepared to give it to him, or are prepared to trade for him,” Windhorst said. “One of those teams potentially is up the coast in Golden State. Golden State is big-fish hunting. Remember, last trade deadline, they put a call in about LeBron James. They are sniffing around big deals.

“If Paul George is willing to leave, they would like to be an option for him.”

That would be expensive for someone like George, who is 34 years old. However, if winning more championships comes at the cost of overpaying an aging star like George, Golden State may be willing to make that sacrifice.

Zach Lowe Has No Read on Paul George’s Free Agency

With the offseason underway, all eyes will be on George’s next move. Though there have been plenty of rumors surrounding it, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said he has no idea where George will lean this offseason.

“I now have officially no feel for what’s gonna happen with Paul George,” Lowe said on the June 27 episode of “The Lowe Post.”

George’s lack of clarity could work in the Warriors’ favor down the line. Windhorst reported that the Warriors are willing to give him the contract he wants. George appears to be in a game of chicken with the Clippers, and neither side seems willing to budge.

If the Clippers hold firm on not giving George the money he wants, the Warriors could not only offer him that money and a chance at a title, but he wouldn’t have to leave his home state of California.