Pelicans Have High Asking Price For Warriors Trey Murphy Trade

The Golden State Warriors are one of the top teams most interested in acquiring Trey Murphy from the New Orleans Pelicans. Most expect the Pelicans to trade Murphy before the offseason ends in an effort to gain more young assets. New Orleans has failed to contend with a roster led by Zion Williamson and Murphy to warrant making a trade. However, Golden State must part ways with quite a few assets to land him.

NBA insider Evan Sidery revealed the exact package that the Pelicans would desire:

“A potential trade framework between the Pelicans and Warriors for Trey Murphy III: Golden State Warriors Receive: Trey Murphy New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, No. 11 overall, 2027 swap, 2028 1st round draft pick”

The Warriors are being asked to move two of their top younger names and three draft picks to land Murphy. This year’s top 11 pick is valuable to Golden State, but they’d be forced to part ways with that and two other picks over the next three years. Losing all those picks and starting guard Brandon Podziemski would sacrifice most of their upcoming trade assets. Moses Moody is more expendable since he’s entering next season hurt.

Golden State Warriors Must Go All In On Murphy

The only way this trade works is if Golden State believes they can contend with only the addition of Murphy. Stephen Curry remains the best player on the team and needs a new co-star to help lead the offense during the long regular season.

Jimmy Butler is expected to return at some point next season, so the team would be investing in him contributing for any chance of contention. Curry, Butler, Murphy, and Draymond Green would be the main core, with their role players trying to make up enough depth to win big games in the loaded West.

The Warriors are expected to have interest in re-signing Kristaps Porzingis to potentially make him the final member of the starting lineup in this scenario. Porzingis and Murphy joining the three stars of Golden State can create a compelling roster with outside title contending hopes.

Golden State Warriors Losing Other Options

The original plan entering the offseason saw rumors of the Warriors hoping to land either Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, or Kawhi Leonard as big names on the market. However, all three already appear unrealistic for the legacy franchise hoping to improve the star power.

Antetokounmpo is only being linked to the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics as the two teams with the strongest chances of trading for him. James is likely outside of Golden State’s price range now that he’s made it clear he’s not taking a cheaper contract via free agency.

Recent reports confirmed that Leonard will be hard for any team to acquire since Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer values him too much. All three players being removed from the realistic list could create reason to overpay for Murphy. The Warriors must decide if Murphy is worth losing three draft picks and two talented younger names.