Pelicans Turned Down This Warriors Trey Murphy Trade Offer

The Golden State Warriors wanted to make a run at trading for Trey Murphy, but their advances got turned down. Murphy has remained one of the biggest realistic names on the trade block all summer from the New Orleans Pelicans. However, it turns out that Murphy’s asking price from New Orleans may be too high for Golden State or any other team.

Clutch Points’ Brett Siegel reported that the Pelicans shut down the Warriors’ best offer:

“Despite not being a star-level player, the Warriors have also contacted the Pelicans multiple times regarding Trey Murphy III, offering a deal centered around two first-round picks for the 26-year-old, NBA sources said. New Orleans has not changed their asking price of three first-round picks for Murphy and a young player they can add to their core, something the Dubs do not have to offer.”

Golden State hoped to trade two first round draft picks as the main compensation offered in a Murphy trade since that’s what New Orleans most desires as a rebuilding team. Unfortunately, the Pelicans demanded three picks to basically end all realistic trade discussions. No confirmation was made whether Jimmy Butler’s contract or any young players were also offered by the Warriors.

Why Golden State Warriors Wanted Trey Murphy

Murphy has been a popular name on the trade block since he can help just about any team in the league. New Orleans values Zion Williamson, Derik Queen, and Jeremiah Fears all over Murphy for their long-term future, but Murphy may be a more valuable name than any of those.

The ability to hit three-pointers and play good defense makes Murphy the perfect wing player for all teams hoping to win. Murphy’s younger age also made him a more interesting trade target for teams like the Warriors or Los Angeles Lakers hoping to add more youth.

Golden State drafting forward Yaxel Lendeborg and hoping to play him for big minutes his rookie season also removes the likelihood of a trade. Murphy is too expensive, and the Warriors are already starting to accept that this is going to be their roster going into next season unless someone cheap on the market wants to join.

Expect Trey Murphy To Stay In New Orleans

The biggest issue with New Orleans asking for three first round draft picks is that almost no team will pay that price, especially in the summer when teams have more hope. Murphy has never come close to making an All-Star game to warrant trading three picks.

The Pelicans also value Murphy as a good player who they’d be more fine keeping if no one paid the steep price. New Orleans could easily try to run a team with Williamson, Murphy, Dejounte Murray, and the youngsters looking to make the playoffs.

Next season’s trade deadline may be more realistic when struggling teams badly want to upgrade their roster or the Pelicans fall out of the playoff race to drop their price. Golden State has all but given up on Murphy this summer. The last hopes are veterans like Bradley Beal or DeMar DeRozan joining them on cheap contracts.