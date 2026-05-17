Warriors Reveal Honest Plans for Kristaps Porzingis’ NBA Free Agency

Before the 2026 NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors made a play for Kristaps Porzingis.

At the time, Porzingis was battling a setback during a short run with the Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors needed front-court help and were growing desperate to move off Jonathan Kuminga.

With Porzingis becoming a free agent this summer, his short run with the Warriors could be finished. However, the Warriors are interested in bringing back the 30-year-old center.

Warriors Address Interest In Retaining The Front Court

“Those are guys that we definitely would love to have back,” Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy told reporters regarding Al Horford and Porzingis.

“They had some really good performances for this year with us. They add an element to our team that we haven’t had in the past. Al specifically with his size, his shooting, his leadership. KP is just a unique, unique player on both ends of the court. I think for us to have that talent back is something we want.”

For Horford, the veteran center has a player option on his deal. At this stage of his career, Horford is on a year-to-year basis, as he could start considering retirement. He also has a lot of history with some of his past teams, which could be an important factor this summer.

The ball will be in Horford’s court, while the Warriors will have to do more work on retaining Porzingis.

“KP is unrestricted, so we’ll start having the conversations to try and get him back in the fold, but we like what we’ve seen from him,” Dunleavy finished. “I think next year could be a more healthy, productive year for him.”

Porzingis’ Short Run In Golden State

The Warriors run for Porzingis has been up and down.

When he arrived, he was already dealing with a setback. After debuting the hits kept on coming. Porzingis ended up playing in 15 games, grabbing 11 starts, with an average of 23.7 minutes of action per game.

The veteran center shot 43.3% from the field and 31.1% from three, producing 16.1 points per game. He also came down with 5.3 rebounds per game and dished out 2.3 assists per game.