Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Issues Statement After Backlash Over Steph Curry Comment

After facing backlash over his odd postgame comment on Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors second-year guard Brandin Podziemski issued a clarification to set the record straight on his X account.

“To clarify and for further context… Steph is Steph and I’ve been very open with my respect for him on and off the court. He’s a legend and a [GOAT] for a reason,” Podziemski said in the statement he posted on X on Sunday, December 22. “On the court, you have to be cautious against overthinking every possession.

“You have to trust your work, do what the coaches want you to do, and make a good IQ play,” he continued. “At times, that’s a pass, taking a shot, or even making a good screen to free up a teammate.

“So you just play and work to make good decisions consistently. A lot of times, that will end up being passing the ball to a wide-open Steph and/or teammate when the opportunity is there and just doing whatever it takes to help the team win.”

Curry’s fourth-quarter heater rescued the Warriors after they had lost a 21-point lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished with 31 points and 10 assists to lead the Warriors to a 113-103 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday, December 21, on the road.

Podziemski led all Warriors bench scorers with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Steve Kerr’s Strong Message to Warriors’ Young Players

Podziemski was criticized after what fans perceived to be an arrogant response to coach Steve Kerr’s postgame comments about ball movement and leveraging Curry’s star power.

“That’s what we’re trying to impart on our young players,” Kerr told reporters after the win that snapped their three-game losing skid. “We have Steph Curry on our team. So, pass the ball. Move the ball. And if Steph gets off it early, because he’s gained an advantage, now the defense is scrambling.”

“This is how we’ve played for 10 years,” Kerr continued,” and it’s important for our young players to understand we don’t need contested 17-footers with 12 [seconds] on the shot clock. That’s a bad shot. I talked to our guys about that during several timeouts. It’s something we have to recognize and get better with.”

Podziemski shrugged off Kerr’s comment when asked for a reaction.

“I don’t really think. I just play,” Podziemski told reporters. “When I’m out there, if I’m open — I shoot it. If not — make a play. I don’t really think too much into ‘I know we have Steph Curry on the court.’ If he’s open, I’m going to throw the ball to him. I don’t really look too deep into those messages.”

Fans Slam Brandin Podziemski’s Steph Curry Comment

Podziemski’s comment did not sit well with the Warriors fans, which came off as an arrogant response and a disrespect to Curry.

“Smh (shake my head),” a Warriors fan commented.

“What a terrible comment from the kid. Hope he wasn’t being serious #DubNation,” another fan said.

“That is an arrogant ass response, man [expletive],” commented another angry Warriors fan.

“I’ve seen it numerous times; he shuns advice when Steph gives him any, he looks to have zero interest in any vet talking to him, and he seems like a bad teammate. I hope he’s shipped out,” another disappointed Warriors fan said.

“Don’t be so disrespectful to Steph when you’re only a 2nd-year player & haven’t won 💩 in the NBA. Grow up & stop looking off Steph during the game 🙄 ,” a Curry fan commented.

“Trade this overrated as D list player,” said another fan.

“Arrogance is at an all-time high. Get this kid out of the team,” another fan replied.

“Sadly, enough ppl might agree with Podz that he plays like he doesn’t think more than he realizes.😂😂😂 [By the way] Broadcasting that you don’t listen to the Head Coach isn’t good thinking either 😕. #DubNation Let’s hope these are growing pains part 2. 🏀💪🏿👟 ,” said a die-hard Warriors fan, sharing her perspective.