Warriors Offseason Trade Proposal Has Them Acquiring Starting Center

The Golden State Warriors have been rolling with Jimmy Butler. However, whether this Butler-energized Warriors run will lead to a championship is still to be determined.

If not, the Warriors can tinker again in the offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed an offseason trade where the Warriors can address their lack of interior size.

Golden State Warriors Receive: Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors Receive: Moses Moody, Buddy Hield

“With a core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga (restricted free agent) and Brandin Podziemski in place, the Warriors could use some more size in the middle,” Swartz wrote.

The Warriors are still relatively small compared to the teams above them in the Western Conference, especially the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, the current top two seeds.

Poeltl, who is averaging 14.1 points on 61.2% shooting, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks this season, can give them the combination of size and toughness they lack in the middle.

“He’d be the perfect dirty-work player for a Golden State team that features plenty of scoring options,” Swartz wrote.

They are solid in every position except for center. Currently, they are starting Draymond Green as their small-ball center with rookie Quentin Post and veteran Kevon Looney alternating as backups.

Swartz believes it’s a win-win trade as the Raptors can boost their lack of 3-point shooting around Scottie Barnes and his new running mate Brandon Ingram.

“Toronto ranks 29th overall in three-point makes per game (11.4), a stat both Hield and Moody would instantly help improve,” Swartz wrote.

The Case of Keeping Moses Moody

Moody could become the odd man out again if the Warriors opt to re-sign Kuminga to a lucrative extension in the offseason. Moody, who in the same draft class with Kuminga, is enjoying the best stretch of his career with more clarity in his role and consistent minutes.

But Kuminga’s impending return could slash his playing time anew. In Kuminga’s absence, Moody averaged 26.2 minutes and produced 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 37.3% from the 3-point line.

The poison pill of Moody’s rookie extension contract will be lifted this summer, erasing the tricky part of trading his salary.

But there’s also an argument to be made that Moody is the better fit to this current Warriors roster and on a much cheaper contract compared to what Kuminga is seeking.

Moody is due for $11.6 million next season. Kuminga was “aiming for” a $35 million annual salary during their failed extension talks in the offseason, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported in the fall. That’s a nearly $20 million difference that goes a long way in smart roster-building in the punitive second apron era.

The Warriors already owe roughly $140 million next season to the trio of Curry, Butler and Green. Giving Kuminga $30-35 million puts them near the luxury tax for just four players.

New Reality for Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga is set to return on Thursday, March 13, against the Sacramento Kings after missing the last 32 games. But the Warriors fourth-year forward is returning to a crowded wing rotation.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr repeatedly said they will ease Kuminga back into the rotation and will come off the bench. Moody is firmly entrenched as the Warriors starting power forward, slotted between Butler and Green.

Then there is also an emerging player who is on a very cheap contract that has become a Kerr favorite.

“It’s a really difficult thing when you are playing really well and then you have a key guy coming back,” Kerr said of Kuminga’s impending return. “It’s always tough so I think the idea is just bring him along slowly. Play him in short bursts. Help him get his rhythm back, but we’ve got to keep playing Gui Santos. We’ve got to keep playing the guys who are helping us win right now and so usually, this stuff has to kind of play out and so we’ll hope that it plays out.”

If Kuminga fails to adjust to this new Warriors team, will he be the odd man out instead of Moody in the offseason?