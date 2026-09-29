Golden State Warriors Champion Jordan Poole Reacts To Steph Curry News

On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans held media day.

They will open up training camp on Tuesday.

Jordan Poole is going into his second season playing for the Pelicans.

Golden State Warriors Champion Reacts To Steph Curry News

Earlier this week, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry signed a contract extension with the franchise.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on September 25): “BREAKING: Golden State’s Stephen Curry has agreed on a two-year, $116 million contract extension with the franchise, with a player option in 2028-29, sources tell ESPN.”

On Monday, Poole was asked about his former Warriors teammate when he met with the media.

Reporter: “Hey, Jordan, you played with Steph. I want to ask you about him. He signed a two-year extension… Just having played with him, how impressive is that to see he’s still going?”

Poole: “Yeah, Steph’s one of the greatest players to play in our league, and he’s one of the, if not the greatest, shooter. Work ethic, the situation that he’s kind of been able to grow in, learn in, be groomed in, stay over there in Golden State for I think it’s like 15, 16 years or however long he’s been playing. He has a sense of familiarity with the guys, and he’s just a hard worker, and I think his game speaks for itself. And it helps that he’s been able to be a little bit comfortable to play the game and get comfortable with the system and the guys around him and their front office. And obviously they have a lot of different teammates and changes as you try to make championship-level runs. But he is a big part of that Warriors organization, rightfully so. And credit to him. That’s the big homie. So I’ll reach out if I need anything, and we have conversations and stuff and chop it up over the season and course of the summer. But tremendous guy, hard worker, tremendous athlete, and one of the best to play our game.”

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Poole In Golden State

Poole was the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Warriors.

He spent the first four years of his career with the franchise.

In 2022, Poole helped the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Championship.