Warriors’ Kristaps Porziņģis Deal Contains Surprising Twist

The Golden State Warriors may not be finished reshaping their roster after all.

Just one day after agreeing to a two-year, $40 million contract extension with Kristaps Porziņģis, a key detail in the agreement has fueled fresh speculation that Golden State could still pursue another blockbuster move.

According to Spotrac salary cap expert Keith Smith, the Warriors intentionally structured Porziņģis’ contract as an extension rather than a new free-agent deal, making the veteran center immediately eligible to be traded.

“Note on Kristaps Porzingis’ new contract with the Warriors: This is an extension (and it’s already official) vs. a new deal,” Smith wrote on X. “The deal also didn’t include greater than a 5% raise from Year 1 to Year 2. That means that Porzingis is immediately trade-eligible. No restrictions.”

The distinction could prove significant as Golden State continues exploring ways to improve a roster built around Stephen Curry.

Warriors Leave Every Option Open

When ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported Porziņģis’ agreement Monday, many around the league assumed the move would effectively eliminate the Warriors’ ability to pursue another star.

Instead, Golden State appears to have preserved maximum flexibility.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger noted that because the contract qualifies as an extension—and because the first-year raise remains below the NBA’s 5% trade restriction threshold—Porziņģis can be included in trade discussions immediately.

“The Warriors have put out a release announcing Kristaps Porziņģis’ new deal, the significance of which is that it’s an extension and not a new contract,” Hollinger wrote.

“Because of that… he is trade-eligible immediately.”

That subtle contractual decision has reignited speculation surrounding Golden State’s offseason ambitions.

Warriors’ Anthony Davis Dream Appears to Be Fading

The development comes as reports suggest one of the Warriors’ biggest targets may already be off the board.

Earlier Tuesday, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Golden State’s hopes of acquiring Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards had effectively collapsed.

League sources told the outlet that the Warriors are no longer operating as though Davis is part of their offseason plans, while Washington has no interest in moving the All-Star big man.

The Warriors had reportedly explored pairing Davis with LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in one of the NBA’s boldest offseason scenarios.

With that pathway now appearing closed, Porziņģis’ trade eligibility gives Golden State another avenue to pursue upgrades elsewhere.

Porziņģis’ Contract Creates New Possibilities

Porziņģis’ two-year, $40 million extension alone is not enough to match Davis’ salary in a blockbuster trade.

However, Golden State could package the 7-foot-2 center with additional salaries, such as Moses Moody or other rotation players, to pursue another impact acquisition.

Or the Warriors could simply keep Porziņģis.

After acquiring him at the trade deadline, Golden State watched the former NBA champion average 16.1 points across 15 games while giving the team another frontcourt scoring option.

The 29-year-old has averaged 19.5 points across his NBA career while shooting 36.4% from three-point range, making him one of the league’s rare floor-spacing centers when healthy.

The Warriors’ front office may ultimately determine that keeping him alongside Curry remains the best path forward.

Golden State Keeps Rivals Guessing

Whether Porziņģis ultimately remains in the Bay Area or becomes part of another major trade, one thing is now clear.

The Warriors didn’t accidentally structure his contract this way.

By preserving immediate trade eligibility, Golden State ensured it retains maximum flexibility as one of the NBA’s most aggressive front offices continues searching for another championship alongside Curry.

The Anthony Davis pursuit may have stalled.

The Warriors’ appetite for making another blockbuster move, however, appears very much alive.