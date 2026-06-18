Warriors Named Potential Candidate to Make $37.5 Million Trade

The Golden State Warriors are entering a pivotal offseason for their franchise. After years of being a top-tier NBA Finals contender, the team has fallen off recently.

Stephen Curry isn’t getting any younger. Draymond Green is entering the final stage of his career. Jimmy Butler doesn’t have much longer playing at the level he has shown throughout the majority of his career and is coming off of an ACL tear.

No one knows what the future has in store for the Warriors.

Keeping that in mind, Golden State is expected to have an aggressive mentality entering the offseason. Plenty of trade rumors have already come out involving the Warriors.

One recent suggestion would see the team trading a current player away.

Warriors Linked to Potentially Trading Moses Moody

CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn took a look at the top 50 potential trade candidates in the NBA this offseason. Golden State’s Moses Moody was among those players.

Quinn specifically named Moody at No. 50 on his list of 50.

“Another injury case. He tore his patellar tendon during the season, but he’s also one of the few mid-sized contracts Golden State has to trade with,” Quinn wrote.

“The Warriors need a guard who can defend with De’Anthony Melton also potentially leaving in free agency, but we know the priority here will be a star addition, so if Moody is needed to make such a deal possible, he’s a potential casualty of Golden State’s bigger goals.”

Moody may be coming off of a serious injury, but he’s also a quality proven player who other teams around the league might have interest in. If the Warriors are open to trading him, there would be a market for him.

What Would Golden State Be Trading Away in Moody?

At just 24 years old, Moody is still developing and improving. He put together the best season of his career during the 2025-26 campaign.

Throughout the course of the season, Moody ended up playing in 60 games and making 49 starts. He averaged 12.1 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and a steal, while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from three-point range.

Moody has come a long way as a three-point shooter. That aspect of his game is what would make him the most valuable on the trade market.

Since being drafted by Golden State with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Moody has played in 315 games and made 106 starts. He holds career averages of 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and an assist per game.

If the Warriors were to trade Moody, they would be moving an above average role player talent. They would also be parting ways with a player who has become an elite three-point threat. Making that decision would be a difficult one.