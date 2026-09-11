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Warriors Pressured To Avoid Contract Decision With Painful Reminder

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Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at Chase Center on February 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors continue to go all-in on Steph Curry. As the aging guard sticks around–with a likely extension looming–there isn’t much focus placed on the future at the moment.

The Warriors have a talented guard in Brandin Podziemski who could be a core piece for the long-term, but they haven’t shown him that yet with an extension.

While that could change in the near future, Warriors On SI’s Joey Akeley suggests that Golden State should avoid giving Podziemski a notable payday now, dubbing it as the “Jordan Poole mistake.”

Warriors Pressured To Avoid Contract Decision With Painful Reminder

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 29: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 29, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Golden State Warriors won 120-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

“It ended up being a regrettable choice,” Akeley recalled about the Warriors paying the big bucks to Jordan Poole, who wasn’t truly a face of the future.

Poole was gifted with a $128 million extension from the Warriors, just to be traded shortly after.

The Warriors-focused writer suggested that a salary range of $16-$17 million is reasonable, but anything beyond that right now isn’t justified.

“Committing that money now limits how much cap space the Dubs will have next offseason. They would be better off not signing Stephen Curry or Podz to an extension this offseason to have more options in the next season’s free agency,” Akeley said.

“On top of that, Podz could regress like Poole did and actually lose leverage in contract talks.”

Podziemski is a polarizing player in the NBA. There’s no doubt he’s talented and deserving of a key role with Golden State, or somebody else, but his status as a future star-level player is questionable at the moment.

Brandin Podziemski’s NBA Career So Far

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors drives against Caleb Love #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Chase Center on January 13, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In 2023, the Warriors selected Podziemski with the 19th pick in the NBA Draft out of Santa Clara.

As a rookie, Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while shooting 38.5% from three in 74 games.

During his sophomore effort, Podziemski averaged the same playing time, but remained consistent across the board with his production, including a slight scoring bump to 11.7 points per game.

Then last season, Podziemski was available for all 82 games. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Podziemski is set to make $5.6 million in 2026-2027. He’ll be a restricted free agent in 2027. Signing him now comes with plenty of obvious risk. The Warriors are being encouraged to let the season ride out, unless they know they are getting an early bargain.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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