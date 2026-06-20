Warriors’ Projected Trade Package for Kawhi Leonard Revealed

The Golden State Warriors’ offseason plans could focus on landing a major star to pair with Stephen Curry for what could be a final title window.

According to NBA insider Jake Weinbach, the Warriors are prepared to pursue Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard this summer.

“If the Warriors attempt to acquire Kawhi Leonard, a trade package would likely revolve around Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, the No. 11 overall pick, and future first-round draft capital,” Weinbach wrote.

Butler only joined Golden State last year and had his first full season cut short with an ACL injury in January. The Warriors are facing questions about his long-term fit and health. Leonard could be the ideal win-now upgrade.

How the Warriors Can Get Leonard

Leonard is on the brink of his three-year contract. He will earn $50.3 million for the 2026-27 season, and his deal has no player option after that, which gives L.A. some flexibility but also urgency if extension talks stall.

The Clippers have always declined trading Leonard multiple times in the past, but they may be open to discussions now. If he doesn’t move this offseason and declines any extension, they may lose him for free next summer.

The Butler angle makes sense on paper; he is on a way more substantial commitment in Golden State and will be a direct salary match for Leonard. The Clippers can take him on for his veteran leadership, scoring, and playoff contribution. His long-term value is not guaranteed as he will turn 37 before the start of next season.

Podziemski is added to reassure those doubts about Butler in the deal. He is no Butler in terms of performance, but at 23, he is young and presents a long-term commitment. Although from a Warriors perspective, it feels like giving away too much, considering that they will also be giving away their No. 11 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

If Leonard joins, the Warriors, as they are with Butler, will remain over the luxury tax threshold with Curry and Draymond Green still on the roster.

Kawhi Leonard’s Potential Impact in Golden State

Leonard averaged a career-high 27.9 points this past season while also adding 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He was one of the more consistent scorers this season and shows that he can contribute to a contention team.

Pairing Leonard with Curry will be a natural fit. His two-way game, shot creation, and postseason pedigree make him a natural next star alongside the Warriors’ star point guard.

Consistent availability has always been the issue with Leonard. He did play 65 games this year, but that was on the back of 37 games last year, which followed 68 games in 2023-24.

If the Warriors can manage his 50-game season average in the last seven seasons, then they could see him as an addition worth making. It can’t be any worse than Butler’s long-term absence, which contributed to their poor 2025-26.

The Warriors may lose future assets in acquiring Leonard, but they are already deep in the win-now phase and might as well continue taking those risks of moving pieces and draft assets.