The entire NBA world knows that the Golden State Warriors have entered the LeBron James free agency sweepstakes.

While the Warriors were the clear favorites to land LeBron shortly after he told the Los Angeles Lakers he wouldn’t return, Golden State has lost its footing.

That’s not to say the Warriors won’t add LeBron. The star forward’s free agency can lead him anywhere, and at this point, his next landing spot is still a big mystery.

But in the event the Golden State Warriors lose out, they’ll have to pivot to a Plan B. Robby Kalland of CBS Sports kicked around the idea of the Warriors adding the former Los Angeles Clippers forward, Nic Batum.

Warriors Proposed To Add 18-Year NBA Vet If LeBron James Goes Elsewhere

“It’s safe to assume they won’t enter the Kuminga sweepstakes, but they could look at other veteran wings on the market, like Nicolas Batum, to fill out their roster, given the uncertainty of Jimmy Butler’s health for next year,” Kalland wrote on July 14.

The Warriors will have a handful of options, but Batum is an intriguing one.

The French forward has been in the NBA since 2008. While his prime is certainly in the rearview, the forward has been a solid complementary piece throughout his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He certainly wouldn’t help the Warriors beyond the 2026-2027 NBA season, but he fits their current timeline: competing for a title as soon as next season.

Nic Batum Lately

After Batum was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023-2024, many wondered if his temporary move out of California, where he lived for the previous three years, would force him to hang up his sneakers at the end of the year.

Instead, Batum signed in free agency to return to the Clippers. He ended up spending two more seasons with the Clippers, averaging 17.5 minutes per game in over 73 games in each of the previous two runs.

Last season, Batum produced 4.0 points per game, while shooting 40.3% from the field and 40.4% from three. Along with his scoring, Batum came down with 2.5 rebounds per game.

The 18-year NBA veteran’s future is unclear. While he might not be open to relocating far to spend one season with an entirely different team at 37, Batum could be intrigued by a quick move to Golden State if the Warriors are interested