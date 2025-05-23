Proposed Trade Lands 7-Foot-2 NBA Champion With Warriors

The Golden State Warriors need an upgrade at the center position. The franchise’s lack of size has cost them in recent years. However, finding the right big man for Steve Kerr’s system is far from easy.

Multiple high-level players are expected to move teams this summer. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report floated a trade idea that would send Kristaps Porzingis to the Bay Area in a May 23 article.

The proposed trade would look like this:

Warriors Get: Kristaps Porzingis

Boston Celtics Get: Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Gui Santos

“A Warriors offense that also needs size could get a lot of mileage out of Stephen Curry-Porzingis screening action, as KP’s switch-busting post-up game would add a dimension the Dubs have never really had,” Hughes wrote. “Boston would have to make other moves to accommodate four new players, but all four of Moody, Hield, Jackson-Davis and Santos are positive values on their current contracts. The Celtics could reroute any of their new additions or just hold onto Moody and Hield as replacements for Holiday and White if they also trade those two away.”

Porzingis has struggled to remain healthy throughout his tenure with the Boston Celtics. However, there’s no doubting his talent, nor the impact he makes when on the floor. The 7-foot-2 champion would allow the Warriors to continue running a 5-out offense while also giving them elite rim-protection and shot deterrence on the interior.

If the Warriors can be convinced Porzingis will be health when it matters most, this could be a good pickup for the franchise.

Warriors Would Need Guarantees From Porzignis

If the Warriors did strike a deal to acquire Porzingis, they would need some guarantees from his camp. The veteran big man is heading into the final year of his current contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Golden State would be unlikely to part with so many trade assets for a player who is a flight risk. Instead, Porzignis would need to guarantee that he would re-sign with the franchise. Otherwise, the deal wouldn’t provide enough upside in the short-to-mid term.

Porzingis played in 42 games for the Celtics last season. He averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range.

Warriors’ Kerr Can’t Find Role For Kuminga

Outside of a potential move for a big man, the Warriors must also decide how to approach Jonathan Kuminga‘s impending restricted free agency. The most likely outcome is Kuminga being moved in a sign-and-trade deal. Steve Kerr recently told “The TK Show” podcast that he is struggling to find a consistent role for the explosive forward.

“All I do is I coach the team every year and try to put the puzzle together the best I can,” Kerr said. “I’ve, you know, it’s a tricky one. Jonathan is gifted and wants to play a bigger role and play more. And, I’ve been asked to win. Right now, he’s not a guy who I can say that I’m going to play 38 minutes with the roster that we have…Doesn’t mean he’s not a really good player. Doesn’t mean he’s not talented. It just means the fit. And with the roster that we have, it’s tricky…We can talk about spacing, usage rate, and all that stuff. But the game is about puzzle fitting. It’s about five guys complimenting one another at both ends of the floor. So all I do is, you know, I try to win.”

Golden State has a busy summer ahead. Nevertheless, if the franchise can figure out what to do with Kuminga and land a legitimate big man, they could be a serious threat next season. Warriors fans will undoubtedly be following the team’s moves with cautious optimism.