Proposed Trade Package Proves Joel Embiid May Be Warriors Best Option

The Golden State Warriors taking a huge risk on Joel Embiid could provide their best chance towards success next season. All reports have suggested that Golden State hopes to add an All-Star player to the current lackluster roster. However, most of the bigger names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard would require them trading many valuable future draft picks or young talents on the roster.

Fadeaway World pitched a realistic trade package that sees the Warriors giving up no draft picks or young personnel:

“Golden State Warriors Receive: Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis (sign-and-trade) On paper, this trade seems like a steal for the Warriors, but there’s a reason why the price is so low for someone who was once considered the best center in the game. But it’s his health that’s in doubt due to constant setbacks that have beset his career. In the 2025-26 campaign, he was limited to just 38 games.”

Embiid’s health issues make him a massive risk, but that allows the Warriors to acquire him for a relatively cheap price. Kristaps Porzingis would have to agree to a sign and trade to end up with the Philadelphia 76ers. Golden State’s biggest loss would be trading Draymond Green after spending his first fourteen years with the franchise.

Why Golden State Should Entertain Joel Embiid Trade

Antetokounmpo and Leonard are considered better targets, but they have also had health issues over the past few years. Both trade packages will cause Golden State to lose important assets for their future to potentially hurt them for a long time if the trade fails.

Embiid coming at a cheaper price allows the Warriors to hold more flexibility. The franchise could try for one or two seasons of going all in on the luck of Embiid’s health. Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Embiid would be a tremendous “big three” if everyone is healthy.

Golden State could try for a deep playoff run next season and try to trade Embiid next summer if the move fails. Embiid’s contract losing a full season would make it easier for other teams to take the chance, especially if the Warriors attaches a future first round draft pick since they’ll keep all picks in this move.

Why Golden State Likely Will Avoid Joel Embiid

The risks are likely too much for the Warriors to commit to paying Embiid over the next few years. A massive contract sees an average of $62 million per year owed over three upcoming seasons to make him quite expensive.

Golden State would struggle to add any other pieces and must commit to Embiid being the only upgrade next season. Antetokounmpo is the dream target for the Warriors, and they would offer most of their future picks for him since he’s more trustworthy.

Last season also proved that trusting older injury prone players has been the biggest problem for the Warriors current roster. Golden State will likely accept the risk of trading picks or players like Brandin Podziemski or Gui Santos in exchange for a more reliable player.