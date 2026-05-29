Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Flip Jimmy Butler for Long-Term Frontcourt Answer

The Golden State Warriors will enter this offseason with the same pressing need as the past few years: finding a long-term solution to their center position.

Al Horford has a player option for the 2026-27 season, although there’s currently no word on whether he intends to pick that up, and Kristaps Porzingis is heading into unrestricted free agency.

Assuming both Horford and Porzingis depart, Golden State will be left with Quinten Post to anchor the middle of the floor. While Post has proven himself to be a capable big, Steve Kerr would likely prefer a proven star.

One player who could make sense for the Warriors is Domantas Sabonis. The three-time All-Star is an elite rebounder, scorer and playmaking hub. Sabonis has thrived in a structured, fast-paced offensive system.

Adding him to the Warriors’ rotation could solve a lot of Kerr’s front-court issues.

Of course, Sabonis wouldn’t come cheap. He’s one of the Kings’ most valuable trade assets.

With that in mind, here’s how a potential trade could shake out.

Golden State Warriors Get: Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings Get: Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, a 2028 first-round pick (top-8 protected) and a 2032 second-round pick

The hardest part of this deal would likely be convincing the Kings to work with a division rival, which is why the addition of a first-round pick may be a necessity.

Why The Warriors Would Do This Deal

Jimmy Butler is going to miss significant time next season. Even when he’s cleared to return, there’s no guarantee he’s going to hit the ground running or be at the required level to aid a playoff push.

Moving on from Butler would be a tough decision. He’s been solid since arriving in the Bay Area. Sabonis would plug a legitimate gap in the roster. Furthermore, Sabonis is still in his prime years and could stabilize the position for the foreseeable future.

The addition of Malik Monk as part of the deal could also be enticing. Monk is a reliable offensive threat, both off the catch and off the bounce, with enough playmaking chops to assume a tertiary ball-handler role. He projects as a strong fit next to Stephen Curry or as a sixth man.

Why The Kings Would Do This Deal

Butler will be in the final year of his two-year $110.9 million contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027. As such, Butler’s expiring contract would give Sacramento flexibility, either as a midseason trade chip or cap relief in 2027.

Either option works for the Kings. Essentially, Butler would be a vehicle to create space for new faces, thus potentially expediting a rebuild or retooling process.

Moses Moody and a future draft pick are both sweeteners to the deal. Moody, 23, is young enough to continue improving in the coming years and has already flashed legitimate upside as a versatile scoring threat on the wing.

Scott Perry may be enticed by the idea of adding Moody to a young core with Keegan Murray and Maxime Raynaud. If absorbing one year of Butler’s contract is the price of acquiring additional assets and flexibility, Sacramento may consider it.

That said, this is just a thought exercise. There’s no guarantee the Warriors would be interested in Sabonis, nor that the Kings would do business. Yet, on paper, this deal would help both sides.