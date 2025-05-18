Proposed Trade Swaps Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga for Former MVP

Jonathan Kuminga‘s future is a hot topic as we get closer to free agency. The Golden State Warriors must decide whether to keep Kuminga around, or look to cash in on him via a sign-and-trade deal.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Kuminga’s impressive performances in the Western Conference Semifinals will likely mean there’s no shortage of trade suitors. In a May 16 article for Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey proposed a trade that would flip Kuminga, along with multiple other young talents in a deal that would see Kevin Durant return to the Bay Area.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Warriors Get: Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns Get: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and a 2027 first-round draft pick.

“Golden State can send multiple first-round picks and/or first-round pick swaps to the Suns, Kuminga on a new contract, some salary filler and one or two other promising younger players (like Brandin Podziemski) for KD,” Bailey wrote. “And Phoenix might have to seriously consider something like that. Durant turns 37 in September, has a pretty robust injury history and couldn’t prevent this Suns season from going off the rails.”

Making this move would firmly push the Warriors’ chips all-in. After all, Durant won two championships with the Warriors and is also a former MVP. There would be no more straddling two development timelines. And while that could lead to a championship, it would put Golden State in a tough spot a couple of years from now.

Warriors “Irked” With Kuminga’s Attitude

According to The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, Kuminga struggled to break into the Warriors postseason rotation due to his inability to stick to the script of Golden State’s offensive system.

“Despite his talent, Kuminga’s propensity to look for his shot at the expense of the flow of Golden State’s offense has irked the coaching staff,” Murdoch wrote. “During a late-season game against the Blazers, team sources say Kerr was incensed after several instances in which Kuminga looked off Curry to create his own offense.”

Murdoch continued.

“Kuminga subsequently received DNPs in the Warriors’ regular-season finale against the Clippers and then again in their play-in matchup against the Grizzlies. By the start of the playoffs, many within the organization wondered whether Kuminga, who is eligible for an extension, had played his last game as a Warrior.”

There’s no denying Kuminga’s talent and potential upside. However, if he’s unable to play within a system, the Warriors can’t risk making him a key part of their rotation. They don’t have many more shots to get Stephen Curry and Draymond Green another championship.

The Warriors are in Control

Kuminga will be a restricted free agent this summer. Unless a team overpays, the Warriors are in a position to match any offer sheet he signs. As such, Mike Dunleavy Jr. holds many cards in potential negotiations.

Therefore, a move like the one Bailey is proposing is theoretically possible. If not, then the Warriors can hold out for a package that makes the team better in the short term. There are multiple veterans who could raise the team’s ceiling over the next two or three years.

Kuminga’s future is certainly a topic worthy of discussion. However, it would appear that no matter what they choose, the Warriors should come out of this saga in good, if not great, shape.