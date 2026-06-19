Warriors Draft Prospect Drops Eye-Catching Steph Curry Pitch

The Golden State Warriors continue working through their evaluation process ahead of next week’s NBA Draft, and Thursday’s group of visitors included a prospect whose connection to the franchise runs deeper than most. Labaron Philon Jr. does not project as the cleanest fit for Golden State on paper. He has size and weight questions, and his profile as a combo guard does not lend itself naturally to a roster already stocked with guards. But none of that explains away one detail that became clear the moment he started talking.

Stephen Curry was Philon’s idol long before Thursday’s workout ever happened.

A Childhood Built Around No. 30

Philon shared that he kept three different Curry jerseys in rotation growing up. A blue one. A gold one. A white one. The admiration ran deep enough that it shaped how he approached the game entirely.

“My childhood, definitely had a lot of Curry jerseys,” Philon said.

He did not hide how meaningful it would be to actually share a court with the player who shaped his game.

“Looking up to him, it is going to be a great opportunity, just to be able to watch him and step on the same floor as him,” Philon said with a smile. “He was one of my idols growing up.”

Addressing the Concerns

Beyond the Curry connection, Philon used his post-workout media availability to address the physical questions that have followed him through the pre-draft process. He said he is currently above 180 pounds after weighing in at 176 at the combine. He does not view his height as a limiting factor at the NBA level.

Philon also pointed to his decision to return to Alabama for another season as a turning point for his shooting. That is an area evaluators flagged as needing work after he tested the draft waters last year.

How He Sees Himself Fitting With the Warriors

Philon described a specific vision for how he could complement Curry in Golden State’s backcourt, either as a secondary ball-handler when Curry is on the floor or as the primary option when Curry is off it.

“Just a trustworthy guard that can play inside the system, get guys open, share the ball, get paint touches,” Philon said. “I feel like I do a great job at that. My creativity of getting the paint, being able to finish, being able to spread out and find teammates at a high level, just really being a trustworthy young point guard. I would take a lot of pressure off Curry. At the guard spot, being able to get into the paint, create some more gravity for him, and get other guys open.”

That kind of secondary playmaking is exactly the type of role that could extend Curry’s effectiveness deeper into games, particularly in this stage of his career.

Final Word for the Warriors

Labaron Philon Jr. may not be the obvious roster fit some other prospects are, but his admiration for Curry and his clear vision for how he could complement him in the backcourt make for a compelling pitch.

Whether Golden State sees enough at No. 11 to take the swing remains to be seen. If they do, Philon has made clear exactly what it would mean to him.