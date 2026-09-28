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Golden State Warriors Quietly Announce Jimmy Butler Update

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 7: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on December 7, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

This week, the Golden State Warriors will open up training camp for the 2026-27 NBA season.

On Monday, they held media day.

Warriors Announce Jimmy Butler Update

GettyJimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors dunks the ball in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 01, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The team also announced the latest update on Jimmy Butler.

He last appeared in a game on January 19.

Anthony Slater of ESPN wrote: “Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody have progressed to “very light on-court activities,” per Warriors, to open training camp. Both wings will remain in that stage (individual work/rehab) for a chunk of time to open the season.”

Butler is going into his third season as a member of the Warriors.

Before getting hurt last year, he had averages of 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range in 38 games.

Social Media Reacts To Butler Update

GettyJimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket during the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 31, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here’s what people were saying:

@KlayForTrey: “Both back in December 🙏🙏”

@ogofthe90s: “Both back December hopefully”

@DubsUnfiltered: “HUGE news! Healthy Jimmy and Moses would be great to have around again”

GettyJimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors is looked at by Stephen Curry #30 and Quinten Post #21 after he collided with Davion Mitchell #45 of the Miami Heat and injured his knee during the third quarter at Chase Center on January 19, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

@moneykush__: “This another copium to have the fan base feel better since kp just got injured so now all warriors fan gone talk about or just hope for is “ Jimmy and moody be back by December “ 😂 then just gone be disappointed again….”

@ChipTingle: “Do both travel w team to Hawaii, unlike KP?”

Looking At Butler

GettyJimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Butler was the 30th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.

He spent the first six years of his career with the franchise.

Following Chicago, Butler went on to have stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat (and Warriors).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Quietly Announce Jimmy Butler Update

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