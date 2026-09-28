Golden State Warriors Quietly Announce Jimmy Butler Update

This week, the Golden State Warriors will open up training camp for the 2026-27 NBA season.

On Monday, they held media day.

Warriors Announce Jimmy Butler Update

The team also announced the latest update on Jimmy Butler.

He last appeared in a game on January 19.

Anthony Slater of ESPN wrote: “Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody have progressed to “very light on-court activities,” per Warriors, to open training camp. Both wings will remain in that stage (individual work/rehab) for a chunk of time to open the season.”

Butler is going into his third season as a member of the Warriors.

Before getting hurt last year, he had averages of 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range in 38 games.

Social Media Reacts To Butler Update

Here’s what people were saying:

@KlayForTrey: “Both back in December 🙏🙏”

@ogofthe90s: “Both back December hopefully”

@DubsUnfiltered: “HUGE news! Healthy Jimmy and Moses would be great to have around again”

@moneykush__: “This another copium to have the fan base feel better since kp just got injured so now all warriors fan gone talk about or just hope for is “ Jimmy and moody be back by December “ 😂 then just gone be disappointed again….”

@ChipTingle: “Do both travel w team to Hawaii, unlike KP?”

Looking At Butler

Butler was the 30th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.

He spent the first six years of his career with the franchise.

Following Chicago, Butler went on to have stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat (and Warriors).