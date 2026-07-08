Warriors Confirm Surprise Departure of 7-Foot Center

The Golden State Warriors have been reshaping their roster throughout a busy offseason, re-signing Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis while keeping space available for LeBron James. With their frontcourt picture becoming clearer, one decision has now been finalized.

Quinten Post will not be returning to Golden State.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors declined to match the Memphis Grizzlies‘ three-year, $30 million offer sheet for Post ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, allowing the 26-year-old Dutch center to depart as a restricted free agent.

The Golden State Warriors decided not to match Quinten Post's three-year, $30 million offer sheet with the Grizzlies, allowing the 7-footer to join Memphis, sources tell ESPN. The Grizzlies add Post to a reshaped frontline that includes No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey,… https://t.co/rQ5KYqV2YE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2026

Why the Warriors Let Him Go

The structure of Memphis’s offer played a significant role in the decision. Only the first year of the deal is guaranteed at $9 million, with a portion of the remaining value tied to highly unlikely performance incentives. However, incentive-laden contracts count toward the league’s spending limits regardless, making the deal more expensive than the headline number suggests for a team already managing a tight financial picture.

With Golden State holding space for James, having committed to Horford and Porzingis, and navigating their overall cap situation, matching the Grizzlies’ offer simply did not fit. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, it is the first time since 2020 that a restricted free agent received an offer sheet of at least $5 million that his original team chose not to match.

First time since 2020 that an offer sheet of $5M plus goes unmatched. However, the Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sac to Atl) unmatched sheet was during the 2017 CBA and different set of rules. https://t.co/QY39tKlwoU — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 8, 2026

What Post Brought to Golden State

Post arrived in Golden State as the No. 52 pick in the 2024 draft and developed into a reliable backup big man over two seasons. He appeared in 109 regular season games and 12 playoff games for the Warriors, finishing last season with averages of 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes per game.

The 7-footer profiles as a modern stretch-five, shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three. His ability to space the floor while holding his own defensively made him a useful piece in Steve Kerr‘s rotation, but the frontcourt depth Golden State has retained makes his departure manageable.

What It Means for Memphis

Post joins a Memphis roster that is rebuilding after trading away Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane. He steps into a frontcourt that now includes No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey, Isaiah Stewart, and Jerami Grant. For a young team looking to develop its core, Post’s shooting touch and size offer real value alongside that group.

Final Word for the Warriors

Quinten Post gave Golden State two solid seasons of frontcourt depth. The Warriors chose not to match, and given the financial complexity of the offer and the broader picture of their offseason, the decision makes sense.

Post moves on. The Warriors move forward. Both sides now begin the next chapter.