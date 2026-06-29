Hi, Subscriber

Golden State Warriors Make Quinten Post Decision Ahead of Free Agency

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Quinten Post, Golden State Warriors
Getty
Quinten Post #21 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a three-point shot in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on January 17, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Golden State Warriors are currently being linked to players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Draymond Green opted out of his contract, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. However. Green is expected to sign a new contract and take a pay cut to help the Warriors create a good roster around Steph Curry.

But amid all the rumors and speculations, the Warriors quietly made a decision on young center Quinten Post ahead of free agency.

Golden State Warriors Make Quinten Post Decision

Quinten Post

GettyQuinten Post #21 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on November 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

According to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, the Golden State Warriors have tendered a qualifying offer to Quinten Post.

That means the Warriors have submitted a one-year contract offer to Post, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason. He could sign with any NBA team, but Golden State has the right to match the contract to retain him.

Post is coming off another solid season as the Warriors’ backup center, averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 67 games. He started in 35 games due to Al Horford‘s injury-plagued first year in the Bay Area.

Smith also reported that the Warriors also tendered qualifying offers to Taran Armstrong and Nico Mannion.

For those wondering, Armstrong and Mannion are not on the Warriors’ roster, and both players are currently signed to teams overseas.

Armstrong just signed a two-year contract with his hometown team, the Tasmania JackJumpers, in Australia’s National Basketball League. Mannion, on the other hand, is a free agent after two seasons with Olimpia Milano in Italy.

The Warriors offered them contracts to retain their rights in the NBA. Both players will be restricted free agents this offseason.

Golden State Warriors Linked To Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons

Collins Sexton

GettyCollin Sexton #2 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 12, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

In addition to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Golden State Warriors are now linked to Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons in free agency. Sexton and Simons both finished last season with the Chicago Bulls and are unrestricted free agents.

They have a similar player profile, as high-scoring guards, who likely fit to a contender as sixth men or instant scorers off the bench.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Warriors are interested in Sexton and Simons.

“It’s believed that the Warriors want another guard in that mold to bolster Golden State’s bench scoring when Stephen Curry is resting … or to play alongside Curry and allow him more freedom to roam off the ball,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

Another player the Warriors are reportedly interested in is Jock Landale. The Australian big man is coming off the best season of his career, which he split between the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

The Warriors are also negotiating a new contract with Kristaps Porzingis, while Al Horford has already agreed to a new two-yea deal.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

Golden State Warriors Make Quinten Post Decision Ahead of Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x