Golden State Warriors Make Quinten Post Decision Ahead of Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors are currently being linked to players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Draymond Green opted out of his contract, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. However. Green is expected to sign a new contract and take a pay cut to help the Warriors create a good roster around Steph Curry.

But amid all the rumors and speculations, the Warriors quietly made a decision on young center Quinten Post ahead of free agency.

Golden State Warriors Make Quinten Post Decision

According to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, the Golden State Warriors have tendered a qualifying offer to Quinten Post.

That means the Warriors have submitted a one-year contract offer to Post, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason. He could sign with any NBA team, but Golden State has the right to match the contract to retain him.

Post is coming off another solid season as the Warriors’ backup center, averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 67 games. He started in 35 games due to Al Horford‘s injury-plagued first year in the Bay Area.

Smith also reported that the Warriors also tendered qualifying offers to Taran Armstrong and Nico Mannion.

For those wondering, Armstrong and Mannion are not on the Warriors’ roster, and both players are currently signed to teams overseas.

Armstrong just signed a two-year contract with his hometown team, the Tasmania JackJumpers, in Australia’s National Basketball League. Mannion, on the other hand, is a free agent after two seasons with Olimpia Milano in Italy.

The Warriors offered them contracts to retain their rights in the NBA. Both players will be restricted free agents this offseason.

Golden State Warriors Linked To Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons

In addition to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Golden State Warriors are now linked to Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons in free agency. Sexton and Simons both finished last season with the Chicago Bulls and are unrestricted free agents.

They have a similar player profile, as high-scoring guards, who likely fit to a contender as sixth men or instant scorers off the bench.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Warriors are interested in Sexton and Simons.

“It’s believed that the Warriors want another guard in that mold to bolster Golden State’s bench scoring when Stephen Curry is resting … or to play alongside Curry and allow him more freedom to roam off the ball,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

Another player the Warriors are reportedly interested in is Jock Landale. The Australian big man is coming off the best season of his career, which he split between the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

The Warriors are also negotiating a new contract with Kristaps Porzingis, while Al Horford has already agreed to a new two-yea deal.