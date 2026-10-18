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Golden State Warriors Release 3 Players Before NBA Season

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: General Manager Mike Dunleavy of the Golden State Warriors speaks at a press conference during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors will open up their 2026-27 regular season when they visit Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors played their final preseason game on Friday when they beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 128-118.

Golden State Warriors Release 3 Players

GettyGeneral Manager Mike Dunleavy of the Golden State Warriors speaks at a press conference during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of the season, teams need to make roster cuts.

On Saturday, the Warriors announced that they had waived three players.

Warriors PR wrote: “Warriors waive Tyler Burton, Dalen Terry & Alex Toohey:”

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 and Dalen Terry #21 of the Golden State Warriors joke around during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Sudharsan_ak: “Yeah lets keep that bum Leons but waive Terry. Typical trash organization”

@gswcba: “All three will join the Santa Cruz Warriors for the upcoming season.”

@EastBayWarriors: “Toohey got cut while he was at the Valks game tears”

GettyYang Hansen #16 of the Portland Trail Blazers goes up for a shot against Alex Toohey #22 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the preseason game at Moda Center on October 07, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

@2centzzz: “no shot they cut toohey while he was at the valks game 😭”

@valksage_: “ALEX TOOHEY WAS AT THE VALKS GAME AND THEY WAIVED HIM AS SOON AS IT ENDED 💀💀💀💀”

@Ayorex16: “Bro 😭😂 Didn’t Toohey just cheer on the valks or something 😂😭”

GettyAlex Toohey #22 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

@buny_ym: “Why do you keep letting all the good ones go?”

@ggjhggbvfg: “why are we waiving dalen terry bro”

Marc J. Spears: “Alex Toohey was one of the Golden State Warriors players that the Golden State Valkyries saluted on the JumboTron at Chase Center during Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. About 30 minutes after the game, the Warriors waived Toohey along with Tyler Burton and Dalen Terry.”

Looking At The Warriors

The Warriors are coming off a year where they lost to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

They last won an NBA Championship during the 2022 season when Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins were still on the roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Release 3 Players Before NBA Season

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