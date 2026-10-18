Golden State Warriors Release 3 Players Before NBA Season

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors will open up their 2026-27 regular season when they visit Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors played their final preseason game on Friday when they beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 128-118.

Golden State Warriors Release 3 Players

Ahead of the season, teams need to make roster cuts.

On Saturday, the Warriors announced that they had waived three players.

Warriors PR wrote: “Warriors waive Tyler Burton, Dalen Terry & Alex Toohey:”

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Sudharsan_ak: “Yeah lets keep that bum Leons but waive Terry. Typical trash organization”

@gswcba: “All three will join the Santa Cruz Warriors for the upcoming season.”

@EastBayWarriors: “Toohey got cut while he was at the Valks game tears”

@2centzzz: “no shot they cut toohey while he was at the valks game 😭”

@valksage_: “ALEX TOOHEY WAS AT THE VALKS GAME AND THEY WAIVED HIM AS SOON AS IT ENDED 💀💀💀💀”

@Ayorex16: “Bro 😭😂 Didn’t Toohey just cheer on the valks or something 😂😭”

@buny_ym: “Why do you keep letting all the good ones go?”

@ggjhggbvfg: “why are we waiving dalen terry bro”

Marc J. Spears: “Alex Toohey was one of the Golden State Warriors players that the Golden State Valkyries saluted on the JumboTron at Chase Center during Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. About 30 minutes after the game, the Warriors waived Toohey along with Tyler Burton and Dalen Terry.”

Looking At The Warriors

The Warriors are coming off a year where they lost to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

They last won an NBA Championship during the 2022 season when Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins were still on the roster.