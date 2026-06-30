New Report Reveals Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler Trade Plans

Jimmy Butler has worn a lot of jerseys over the years. Chicago, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Miami, and now Golden State. It was a path that has made him one of the league’s most traveled stars.

This offseason his name kept surfacing in trade chatter again, this time tied to the Warriors’ pursuit of bigger names. The front office just put that speculation to rest.

Warriors front office shuts down Jimmy Butler trade chatter

According to NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, the Warriors remain reluctant to trade Butler, largely because of how close he has grown with Dunleavy and head coach Steve Kerr since arriving in the Bay Area.

That reluctance comes even as reports have linked Golden State to a pursuit of both Anthony Davis and LeBron James this offseason, a move that would require moving significant salary to make the math work.

Butler’s $56.8 million expiring contract fits that bill, which is exactly why his name keeps surfacing every time those rumors heat up.

Butler’s camp has been hearing a different message from the front office, though. His longtime agent, Bernie Lee, told ESPN’s Anthony Slater as much directly. “I don’t want to get into a constant cycle of responding to this stuff,” Lee said. “But I will say the Warriors, from ownership to the front office to the coaches and medical staff, have been resolute in their plan to support Jimmy through his rehab and have him return to form and continue together on a quest to compete for a championship.”

Why Golden State is standing firm on Butler

That confidence is being tested by a long recovery road. Butler is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered against Miami in January, an injury that ended his season early.

Before that, he was good with strong numbers, averaging 20 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while shooting nearly 52 percent from the field.

Even with the Davis and LeBron pursuits in the background, Golden State seems committed to seeing what a healthy Butler and Stephen Curry can do together over a full season. The two have shared the floor for stretches since the trade, and the results have been promising when both stayed on the court.

Butler has said he wants to finish his career in Golden State. With the front office backing that publicly, he should get the chance to prove it once his knee allows him back on the floor. For now, the Warriors have made their stance clear, and Butler’s recovery is the next thing to watch.