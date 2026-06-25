Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter After NBA Draft

On Wednesday night, Donovan Atwell did not get selected by a team in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 45.8% from three-point range in 34 games for Texas Tech.

Golden State Warriors Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter

After the draft, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported that the Golden State Warriors had signed Atwell.

London wrote (via X): “Texas Tech guard Donovan Atwell has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Golden State Warriors, source tells @247Sports”

Before Texas Tech, Atwell had spent the first three seasons of his college basketball career at UNC Greensboro.

Over 128 career games, the 22-year-old shot 41.5% from three-point range.

His shooting ability makes for an intriguing addition to Golden State’s preseason roster.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@acfilmroom: “The Golden State Warriors are getting a SNIPER in Donovan Atwell. Shot 46% from three last season at Texas Tech. Career 41.5% three point shooter in college. Another elite shooter makes his way to the Bay Area.”

@vincewolfram15: “Texas Tech guard Donovan Atwell has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors, per sources. Arguably the best pure 3pt shooter in the draft, Atwell shot 45.8% from three while averaging 13.5 PPG and 3.2 RPG.”

@reesedavid77312: “Best pure shooter in the draft”

@StreamingScoop: “This dude balled out in every TT game i watched”

Looking At Golden State

The Warriors are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs after losing to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournaemnt.

That said, they still have a roster that features Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.