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Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter After NBA Draft

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 25: Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media during a press conference after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on January 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Donovan Atwell did not get selected by a team in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 45.8% from three-point range in 34 games for Texas Tech.

Golden State Warriors Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter

GettyDonovan Atwell #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates after the game against the Houston Cougars at United Supermarkets Arena on January 24, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas.

After the draft, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported that the Golden State Warriors had signed Atwell.

London wrote (via X): “Texas Tech guard Donovan Atwell has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Golden State Warriors, source tells @247Sports

GettyDonovan Atwell #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks at his hand after making a three-pointer during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at United Supermarkets Arena on February 02, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas.

Before Texas Tech, Atwell had spent the first three seasons of his college basketball career at UNC Greensboro.

Over 128 career games, the 22-year-old shot 41.5% from three-point range.

His shooting ability makes for an intriguing addition to Golden State’s preseason roster.

Social Media Reacts

GettyDonovan Atwell #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders brings the ball up court against the Houston Cougars during the second half at Fertitta Center on January 06, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@acfilmroom: “The Golden State Warriors are getting a SNIPER in Donovan Atwell. Shot 46% from three last season at Texas Tech. Career 41.5% three point shooter in college. Another elite shooter makes his way to the Bay Area.”

@vincewolfram15: “Texas Tech guard Donovan Atwell has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors, per sources. Arguably the best pure 3pt shooter in the draft, Atwell shot 45.8% from three while averaging 13.5 PPG and 3.2 RPG.”

@reesedavid77312: “Best pure shooter in the draft”

@StreamingScoop: “This dude balled out in every TT game i watched”

Looking At Golden State

GettyHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

The Warriors are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs after losing to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournaemnt.

That said, they still have a roster that features Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter After NBA Draft

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