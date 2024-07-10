Warriors Reporter Updates Where Things Stand With Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen would be a welcome addition to the Golden State Warriors. However, it appears discussions between them and the Utah Jazz have hit a stalemate for the time being.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported that discussions regarding Markkanen have hit a snag.

“Not much has changed for the Golden State Warriors in the past several days of a quieting free-agency period,” Slater wrote in a July 9 story. “They remain in pursuit of Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, league sources confirm, but have entered the waiting period of what could be a drawn-out process.”

Slater added that the Sacramento Kings had been in discussions for Markkanen before pivoting to DeMar DeRozan due to a “time crunch.” He then compared the Kings’ situation then to the Warriors’ now.

“The Warriors are not operating with that type of urgency. They’re willing to wait for an answer on Markkanen, believing a level of clarity will arrive on Aug. 6, at the latest, considering the contractual dynamics.”

In that case, the Warriors have time to ponder what they would offer for Markkanen if Utah relents before then.

Lauri Markkanen May Extend With Utah

Slater added that with Markkanen’s contract set to expire in 2025, those around the league believe he and the Jazz will agree on an extension.

“Markkanen, as several have chronicled, becomes extension eligible on Aug. 6. He’s on an expiring $18 million contract and due for a large long-term raise. There are several within the league who have grown more convinced that the Jazz, after exploring Markkanen’s trade market, plan to renegotiate-and-extend Markkanen, using their saved up cap space.”

Slater then outlined what the problem for the Warriors would be if it came to that.

“That would take Markkanen off the table for six months if the extension is signed on Aug. 6, bringing him back into the mix on Feb. 6, the exact date of next season’s trade deadline. If Markkanen waits to extend an extra day, Aug. 7 or beyond, he’d be ineligible to be traded next season, an extra bit of leverage for Markkanen and an added layer of information to dictate Utah’s ultimate decision on his future.”

If that’s where the situation is headed, the Warriors are running low on options for adding a star. Markkanen is 27, has made an All-Star team, and he’s inexpensive. There aren’t that many players who teams could trade for.

The Warriors’ Offseason Recapped

Golden State had some major moves this offseason, headlined by Klay Thompson‘s departure. They’ve added Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield, and De’Anthony Melton. All three are useful role players who could help the Warriors make a playoff push.

Golden State tried to get Paul George via trade, but the Los Angeles Clippers did not want to make a deal. Hence, they’ve turned to Markkanen. The Warriors evidently want to salvage what’s left of their time with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

After missing the playoffs in 2024, it’s clear that the two of them are not enough and need another star to have a chance at another title.