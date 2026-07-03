Golden State Warriors Reunion With 3-Time NBA Champion ‘On The Table’

The Golden State Warriors have been heavily linked to LeBron James this offseason.

The Warriors already made several moves in free agency, bringing back Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton. Draymond Green is still a free agent, though many are waiting to see if they can convince James to team up with Steph Curry.

One player they are recently rumored to be interested in bringing in is Kevon Looney, who helped them win three NBA championships in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Warriors Interested in Kevon Looney Reunion

After 10 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Kevon Looney signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans last summer. Looney barely played for the Pelicans and served as a mentor to young big men Derik Queen, Karlo Matkovic and Yves Missi.

In 21 games last season, Looney averaged 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. The Pelicans declined their team option on Looney for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent, as reported by NBA on Prime’s Chris Haynes.

According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the Warriors and Looney are interested in a reunion, though it all depends on LeBron James’ decision.

“Following his decorated tenure with the Warriors, Looney took his veteran leadership to the New Orleans Pelicans,” Robinson wrote. “Now, a return to the franchise where he spent a decade and won three rings is firmly on the table for both sides—once the ultimate prize of free agency is decided.” “Until LeBron makes his final decision, the rest of the NBA universe—including the anticipated reunion between Kevon Looney and the Golden State Warriors—remains completely on pause.”

Looney will provide frontcourt help for the Warriors, especially with Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford likely unable to play in back-to-back games. He’s only 30 years old and has played 314 out of 328 games in his last four years in Golden State.

Warriors Still Interested in Trey Murphy III

Despite the rumored interest in LeBron James, the Golden State Warriors are still linked to other players this offseason.

The Warriors were one of the teams linked to Trey Murphy III at the trade deadline, and they could be looking to acquire the talented wing from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Warriors remain interested in Murphy along with four other teams: Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks.

Murphy is coming off the best season of his career. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 66 games.