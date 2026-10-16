Warriors Rookie Gets Massive Praise From NBA Champion Legend

The Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has been gaining attention across the NBA community. This time, a former NBA champion and a legend has given him his praise before his NBA regular-season debut.

Talking in his podcast, Kevin Garnett, a star of the 2008 NBA champion Boston Celtics, lauded the Warriors’ Lendeborg and the value he brings to the Warriors.

Garnett pointed out Lendeborg’s maturity, length, and physicality, all traits the NBA legend once boasted in his career.

“Given the kid from Michigan, I love him. I think he’s going to be the first part of the rebuilding of having young pieces in there,” Garnett said. “That kid actually, you can give him the ball and he can get some money bro. He got that star game…He’s strong.”

“I don’t know if everybody understand, I think he a little older than everybody too. He’s a little more mature. He bounced around a little bit, but he has a mature game. I think what they wanted with Wiseman and Kuminga, they’re getting with this kid because this kid has a throttle, but he’s low throttle. He doesn’t seem like he has an ego.”

What Yaxel Lendeborg Brings To The Golden State Warriors?

Lendeborg possesses versatile physical tools that made him a win-now piece when the Warriors selected him 11th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Standing 6’9″ with a powerful 241-pound frame and a massive 7’3″ to 7’4″ wingspan, the 24-year-old Lendeborg essentially boasts the build of a center paired with the fluidity and lateral movement of a perimeter player.

These physical dimensions give coaches the flexibility to match him up against positions one through five, whether hounding quick guards on the perimeter or anchoring the paint as a weak-side shot blocker.

Offensively, he maximizes his physical strength by outmuscling opponents on cuts, converting putbacks, and running the floor in transition, while developing into a reliable floor spacer who shot over 37% from three-point range at Michigan.

Warriors Rookie Is Expected To Play A Ton For The Upcoming Season

Yaxel Lendeborg will be playing a lot of minutes with the Warriors in the upcoming season, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Lendeborg checks all the boxes for Kerr and he is seen as an all-around player for the team once the season rolls around.

“Yaxel had a great summer not only in Summer League, but in our building, pick-up games, individual work. He’s clearly going to play a ton,” Kerr said on media day. “He gives us the size and the versatility that we need. He can guard bigs. He can guard wings. He’s a connector on offense, really good passer, ball handler. I always try to check boxes with guys, evaluating them, dribble, pass, shoot, process. He checks all those boxes.”

For Kerr, Lendeborg should excite Warriors fans.

“He’s really an exciting young player for us, and he’s going to play a ton. Whether he’s a starter or coming off the bench,” he said.

Lendeborg should be a key cog for the Warriors, whose squad is looking to hold down the fort while waiting for the full recovery of Stephen Curry’s secondary star Jimmy Butler, all-around guard Moses Moody, and floor-spacing big Kristaps Porzingis.