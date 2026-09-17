Warriors Announce 2 Roster Moves Before New Season

The Golden State Warriors signed and waived guards Chance McMillian and Deivon Smith this week, a paired transaction that looks strange at first glance but is fairly common practice. Both players had been signed to Exhibit 10 contracts, a non-guaranteed training camp deal that carries no real financial commitment beyond camp itself.

Why the Warriors Made the Move

According to Brett Siegel, Golden State signed both players before subsequently waiving them, with sources indicating the move was always part of the plan rather than a surprise cut. Exhibit 10 contracts like the ones McMillian and Smith signed typically include a bonus if the player is waived and later agrees to join the team’s G League affiliate, which appears to be exactly how this situation played out from the start.

Where McMillian and Smith Go From Here

McMillian and Smith are now expected to join the Santa Cruz Warriors for the upcoming G League season, continuing with the organization after both spent last year with the same affiliate. Neither move comes as much of a surprise given that continuity. Both guards get a full season of development time in Santa Cruz, with a path back to the Golden State roster still open if either forces the issue on the court during the year.

What This Means for the Warriors’ Roster

The move is a routine one. Golden State is still figuring out exactly what its 2026-27 roster looks like. The team enters the season carrying roughly $100 million in expiring contracts. Both Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are playing out one-year deals. The front office has been open about the flexibility that gives them. Roster churn at the fringes is part of how that flexibility gets managed. These two waives fit that pattern. It’s a small move now. It could matter more depending on how the season unfolds.