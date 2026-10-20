Rumored All-Stars On Trade Block Could Help Warriors Improve

The Golden State Warriors have a flawed roster entering the NBA season, but the financial flexibility could make them a top trade candidate. This season sees Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler’s contracts expiring once the offseason hits. Both men are expected to take pay cuts. However, the Warriors could trade them to add a star now and improve their chances of success this season.

NBC Sports listed a few noteworthy names who could get traded this season and why:

“Anthony Davis: If Davis stays healthy and looks good as we approach the trade deadline, the Wizards will get calls. Domantas Sabonis: The Kings have spent more than a year trying to find a new home for Sabonis, but maybe it finally happens at this year’s deadline. Michael Porter: He’s a 6’10” forward who is in his prime at age 28, and on an expiring $40.1 million contract. Zion Williamson: The reality is New Orleans is more invested in a future with Derik Queen at the four, and we learned last season that Queen and Williamson can’t play together.”

All four names mentioned would be ideal for the Warriors since they lack a true big. Kristaps Porzingis is out indefinitely and does not appear to be the long-term answer at the center position. MPJ adds a wing player if Golden State wants to get younger and move on from Butler.

Why Warriors Should Make A Big Trade

The era of Stephen Curry is winding down, and even he felt offended at how the team is viewed. Curry was shocked when he realized the media questions were focused on whether the team can even make the playoffs.

A shocking reaction from Curry wondered how fast the expectations fell from title contention to the play-in race. The days of Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson leading the Warriors to 60+ wins every season are long gone.

Yaxel Lendeborg is the most promising teammate of Curry, and he’s not expected to become a superstar quality player. Golden State must sign or trade for talent, and today’s league sees trading far easier. Players get traded before hitting free agency most of the time if they are on the All-Star level.

Which Stars Should Warriors Prioritize?

Davis is the one name from the NBC Sports article who has been linked to Golden State already. The Washington Wizards did not want to trade Davis this summer, but that can easily change if they are far apart on contract talks.

Unfortunately, the injury history of Davis makes him a tougher sell. Williamson also struggles from injury concerns to see him too risky, despite his style fitting in well with Curry and the Warriors.

Porter may make the most sense of the rumored options since the Brooklyn Nets have less leverage to trade a player who has never made an All-Star team on an expiring deal. Golden State could benefit from Porter’s experience on a championship winning team and utilize him how the Nets do since they’ll need him to average 20+ points per game.