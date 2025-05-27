Warriors Linked to Surprising Free-Agent Move for Former MVP

Once the NBA’s most electric player, Russell Westbrook is staring down another crossroads. At 36, the former MVP is coming off one of his most efficient seasons in recent memory, and his future with the Denver Nuggets is suddenly unclear. The fit alongside Nikola Jokić was better than anyone expected. But with coaching changes and roster tweaks likely coming to Denver, Westbrook could hit the market. And if he does, there’s one team that might make more sense than any other.

Why the Warriors Should Consider Westbrook

The Golden State Warriors need help. With their championship window flickering, they’re in search of depth, energy, and experience—all things Westbrook proved he can still provide.

According to ClutchPoints’ Bailey Bassett, Russell Westbrook is a realistic free-agent target for Golden State. Despite his age, the 36-year-old guard showed flashes of value with Denver last season.

He averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds while coming off the bench—embracing a smaller role and looking rejuvenated in the process.

Golden State wouldn’t ask Westbrook to carry the load. Instead, they’d tap into his versatility. As Bassett puts it, the Warriors could use Westbrook “to play the Draymond Green role.” That means initiating the offense, setting screens for Stephen Curry, defending with edge, and being an emotional spark off the bench.

Warriors Fit Russell Westbrook’s Game—and His Stage of Career

The Warriors’ system thrives on movement, spacing, and IQ. Westbrook, in his current form, actually fits. He’s no longer chasing stats—he’s chasing impact. His defensive disruption and playmaking make him an ideal second-unit leader for Golden State. And given the spacing Curry provides, his lack of shooting becomes far less of a liability.

More importantly, this could be one of the rare destinations where Westbrook’s strengths are maximized without asking him to be someone he’s not. He wouldn’t need to play starter minutes. He wouldn’t need to run the offense. He’d just need to be Russell Westbrook—energetic, aggressive, and unrelenting in short bursts.

Final Thought: Westbrook Would Be a Bet Worth Making

The Warriors won’t be Westbrook’s only option. But they might be the smartest one. They need life in the second unit. He needs a team that won’t ask too much, but will value what he brings. And in the chess match that is roster-building in the West, a small, smart move like this could tilt a playoff series down the line.

He’s not the MVP anymore. But in the right role, Russell Westbrook could still be the missing piece.