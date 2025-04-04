Warriors Anointed ‘Secret’ No. 2 Seed: NBA Insider

The Golden State Warriors gained a separation for the No. 5 seed in the stacked Western Conference after they outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers 123-116 on Thursday on the road. However, to ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Warriors should be considered higher than their current seeding.

“I do not want to offend the Rockets fans out there because they have worked very hard but honestly, the Warriors to me are the secret number two seed in the Western Conference,” Windhorst said on “NBA Today” on Thursday. “There’s not that much difference between teams that are two through seven or eight [in the Western Conference]. I think they all believe they can beat each other.

“The way the Warriors are playing with this group, with that defense that can play fast and aggressive with Jimmy Butler, I think this is the second-best team in the West right now.”

They are 4.5 games back of the second-seeded Houston Rockets, but the Warriors can aim at the No. 3 seed, currently occupied by their Friday’s opponent Denver Nuggets, who are only ahead by 1 and 1/2 game with still six games left to play including their crucial match.

Jimmy Butler Saved Warriors’ Season

After they beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, Golden State coach Steve Kerr once again said Butler saved their season.

The proof is in the pudding.

“Where we were two months ago — 11th seed and really struggling to find an identity — that’s where that kind of comment comes out because you know the way that we’re playing right now is reflective of what Jimmy’s brought to us,” Curry told reporters after beating the Lakers.

Butler has rejuvenated Curry, whose wish to play meaningful basketball was granted when the Warriors pulled off the blockbuster trade at the deadline.

Before Butler’s arrival, Curry was only averaging 22.4 points. After the Butler trade, Curry has been averaging 28.2 points.

Curry has benefited with Butler’s presence as he now have a running mate who also commands opposing team’s defenses and could not just focus solely on him.

The Biggest Thing Jimmy Butler Brought to the Warriors

Against the Lakers, Butler had a quiet night offensively with only 11 points on seven shots. But he opened up the floor for Curry and the rest of the Warriors.

Brandin Podziemski hit a career-high eight 3-pointers against the Lakers to finish with 28 points. Curry led in scoring with 37 points and hit clutch baskets to fend off the Lakers’ last-ditch rally in the fourth quarter.

Jonathan Kuminga came back from pelvic injury to drop 18 points off the bench and played stellar defense on Luka Dončić, whose 114-game streak of making at least one 3-pointer was snapped after the Lakers star was held to 0-of-6 shooting from the beyond the arc.

And on the other end, Butler has helped Green anchor the Warriors’ defense.

Since Butler’s Warriors’ debut on Feb. 8, they have soared to No. 1 in defensive rating from No. 10 before the trade.

The Warriors improved to 13-0 with their current starting lineup of Curry, Podziemski, Butler, Moses Moody and Draymond Green. They are also 19-2 with Curry and Butler — the Warriors’ new 1-2 punch.

“The biggest thing he’s changed is obviously the skill on the court and what we’re capable of doing but he’s just brought this belief to this group that we feel like we can win again and we’re playing like that,” Green said of Butler’s impact.