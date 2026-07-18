Warriors’ Free-Agent Seeking to Return After ‘Disappointing’ Season

In all, what was hoped to be a nifty story of a pair of brothers getting run together on the same Warriors team last year wound up as a considerable bust. One of the brothers, Stephen Curry, had an injury-plagued year that held back the team considerably, especially in the second half of the year, while the other–younger brother Seth Curry–had an even more injury-plagued year. Seth Curry’s injuries were not as impactful as those of his brother, but between sciatica in his back, a groin injury and garden-variety DNPs, he appeared in only 10 games.

While the younger Curry is a journeyman whose expectations were not overwhelming in 2025-26, the fact that he played so little, and averaged just 7.1 point sin 13.3 minutes when he did, was well below par. Curry played in 68 games, including 14 starts, the previous season with the Hornets, and led the NBA in 3-point percentage, making 45.6% from the arc on 2.7 tries per game.

Thus far this summer, Curry remains a free agent. While several rosters–including that of the Warriors–remain incomplete while the hunt for LeBron James is ongoing, Curry has gotten very few nibbles on the market.

Seth Curry Would Welcome a Return

He’d like that to change, of course, and if there winds up being a free spot on the Warriors when the dust settles, he would welcome a mulligan on last year’s disaster.

The younger Curry told NBA Sports Bay Area when asked if he would like to come back to Golden State: “Absolutely. I feel like I wasn’t able to do everything I wanted to do on the floor last year. But I got a lot of love for the organization, the fans, first class. It was disappointing what I dealt with last season.”

One issue, though, is that Curry is still not 100%, though he did play at the end of the year. “Trying to get completely healthy still in the offseason and see what happens here in July and August with free agency,” he said. “The league, a lot of turnover throughout the league. At this point in my career, just trying to find a perfect situation for me. As see what happens going forward.”

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Injuries Ravaged Warriors Season

It could be argued that Curry could have, at least, shown his wares for the Warriors when the team bottomed out in March last season following the torn ACL suffered by Jimmy Butler in January, the “runner’s knee” injury to his brother in February and the torn patellar tendon for Moses Moody in March. The Warriors were sapped of scoring, and Seth Curry can, at least, score.

As he said: “I played well when I was out there but I was—I missed three months with my back injury, came back, got hurt again. So the story really of the whole season for our team was just injuries. I am one of the main guys who got hurt for the longest.

“Positives was, we had talent on the team and we had a team that we knew could compete if it was healthy but, for myself, I had flashes of good play. But it was frustrating not to be able to help the team because I knew I would have a big role if I didn’t get hurt.”