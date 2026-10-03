MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 25: Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media during a press conference after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on January 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
His career averages are 9.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.3% from three-point range in 560 career games.
It will be interesting to see if Curry gets picked up before the start of the season.
Looking At The Warriors
The Warriors missed the 2026 NBA playoffs after losing to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.
That said, they still have players such as Steph Curry and Draymond Green on their roster.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors will play their first game of the preseason when they face off against the LA Clippers.The game will be played in Hawaii.Elite Shooter Is Still A Golden State Warriors Free AgentWith the regular season opening up later this month, it’s worth noting that Seth Curry still remains a free […]
Elite Shooter Is Still A Golden State Warriors Free Agent Ahead Of NBA Season