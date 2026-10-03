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Elite Shooter Is Still A Golden State Warriors Free Agent Ahead Of NBA Season

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 25: Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media during a press conference after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on January 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors will play their first game of the preseason when they face off against the LA Clippers.

The game will be played in Hawaii.

Elite Shooter Is Still A Golden State Warriors Free Agent

GettySeth Curry #31 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on April 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

With the regular season opening up later this month, it’s worth noting that Seth Curry still remains a free agent.

As of October 3, he remains available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Last season, Curry averaged 7.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 48.0% from three-point range in 10 games.

Looking At Seth

GettySeth Curry stands near the 16th green during the second round of the American Century Championship 2026 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 11, 2026 in Stateline, Nevada.

Curry went undrafted out of Duke.

He had to bounce around a lot during the first few seasons of his career, playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

Ultimately, Curry broke out with the Dallas Mavericks in 2016-17.

That year, he averaged 12.8 points per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from three-point range in 70 games (42 starts).

GettySeth Curry #30 of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.

Curry would later return to Dallas in 2019-20.

He has also had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets over 12 total NBA seasons.

His career averages are 9.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.3% from three-point range in 560 career games.

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors hugs brother Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers after defeating the Trail Blazers 119-117 during overtime in game four of the NBA Western Conference Finals to advance to the 2019 NBA Finals at Moda Center on May 20, 2019 in Portland, Oregon.

It will be interesting to see if Curry gets picked up before the start of the season.

Looking At The Warriors

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 24, 2025 in Portland, Oregon.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

The Warriors missed the 2026 NBA playoffs after losing to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

That said, they still have players such as Steph Curry and Draymond Green on their roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Elite Shooter Is Still A Golden State Warriors Free Agent Ahead Of NBA Season

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