Elite Shooter Is Still A Golden State Warriors Free Agent Ahead Of NBA Season

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors will play their first game of the preseason when they face off against the LA Clippers.

The game will be played in Hawaii.

Elite Shooter Is Still A Golden State Warriors Free Agent

With the regular season opening up later this month, it’s worth noting that Seth Curry still remains a free agent.

As of October 3, he remains available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Last season, Curry averaged 7.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 48.0% from three-point range in 10 games.

Looking At Seth

Curry went undrafted out of Duke.

He had to bounce around a lot during the first few seasons of his career, playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

Ultimately, Curry broke out with the Dallas Mavericks in 2016-17.

That year, he averaged 12.8 points per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from three-point range in 70 games (42 starts).

Curry would later return to Dallas in 2019-20.

He has also had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets over 12 total NBA seasons.

His career averages are 9.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.3% from three-point range in 560 career games.

It will be interesting to see if Curry gets picked up before the start of the season.

Looking At The Warriors

The Warriors missed the 2026 NBA playoffs after losing to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

That said, they still have players such as Steph Curry and Draymond Green on their roster.