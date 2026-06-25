Golden State Warriors Sign 20 PPG Scorer After NBA Draft

On Wednesday night, former Wisconsin star Nick Boyd did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a very strong season of college basketball where he averaged 20.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 36.5% from three-point range in 35 games.

Golden State Warriors Sign 20 PPG Scorer After Draft

After the draft, ProMondo Sports announced that Boyd had signed with the Golden State Warriors.

They wrote: “Nick Boyd is signing with the Golden State Warriors. Congrats, @NicholaswBoyd”

Boyd also spent time at Florida Atlantic and San Diego State over his five seasons of college basketball.

He shot 36.9% from three-point range in 154 career games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Riley Jauch: “Nick Boyd signing with the Golden State Warriors, super pumped for him Don’t be shocked if he has a longer NBA career than expected 👀”

@IsaacEdelman: “I absolutely love this. Nick Boyd is going to prove people wrong at the NBA level just like he did at FAU. And what better spot to do so than in Golden State’s system.”

@finleykuehl: “Golden State is lowkey where traditional point guards go to die BUT Nick Boyd got his foot in the door now and it’s all gonna be uphill from here- believe that”

@ajharrison1: “Can’t wait to watch @NicholaswBoyd shine in The League!”

@gamble_griffin3: “Warriors fans keep an eye on this name throughout summer league. Experienced guard who absolutely lit up top Big Ten teams all year. Supreme confidence and super fun to watch.”

Wisconsin Basketball: “Boyd is off to The Bay ✍️ Congrats Nick on joining the @warriors!”

Because of his scoring ability, Boyd will be an extremely intriguing player to watch at NBA Summer League.

He could be a good addition to the Warriors on a two-way deal later in the year.