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Golden State Warriors Sign 20 PPG Scorer After NBA Draft

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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors talks to head coach Steve Kerr after receiving a technical foul in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings during the NBA In-Season Tournament game at Golden 1 Center on November 28, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, former Wisconsin star Nick Boyd did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a very strong season of college basketball where he averaged 20.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 36.5% from three-point range in 35 games.

Golden State Warriors Sign 20 PPG Scorer After Draft

GettyNick Boyd #2 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts while playing the High Point Panthers during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 19, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

After the draft, ProMondo Sports announced that Boyd had signed with the Golden State Warriors.

They wrote: “Nick Boyd is signing with the Golden State Warriors. Congrats, @NicholaswBoyd”

Boyd also spent time at Florida Atlantic and San Diego State over his five seasons of college basketball.

He shot 36.9% from three-point range in 154 career games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyNick Boyd #2 of the Wisconsin Badgers shoots against Owen Aquino #8 of the High Point Panthers during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 19, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. The Panthers won 83-82 in regulation.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Riley Jauch: “Nick Boyd signing with the Golden State Warriors, super pumped for him Don’t be shocked if he has a longer NBA career than expected 👀”

@IsaacEdelman: “I absolutely love this. Nick Boyd is going to prove people wrong at the NBA level just like he did at FAU. And what better spot to do so than in Golden State’s system.”

@finleykuehl: “Golden State is lowkey where traditional point guards go to die BUT Nick Boyd got his foot in the door now and it’s all gonna be uphill from here- believe that”

GettyNick Boyd #2 of the Wisconsin Badgers warms up during practice day ahead of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 18, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

@ajharrison1: “Can’t wait to watch @NicholaswBoyd shine in The League!”

@gamble_griffin3: “Warriors fans keep an eye on this name throughout summer league. Experienced guard who absolutely lit up top Big Ten teams all year. Supreme confidence and super fun to watch.”

Wisconsin Basketball: “Boyd is off to The Bay ✍️ Congrats Nick on joining the @warriors!”

Because of his scoring ability, Boyd will be an extremely intriguing player to watch at NBA Summer League.

He could be a good addition to the Warriors on a two-way deal later in the year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Sign 20 PPG Scorer After NBA Draft

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